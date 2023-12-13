Award-Winning Journalist Hosts National Podcast with Mitchell College Students

News provided by

Mitchell College

13 Dec, 2023, 16:22 ET

NEW LONDON, Conn., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- When Julio Ricardo Varela walked onto the Mitchell College campus in New London, Conn., to record a podcast with students on neuro-inclusivity, belonging, and radical hospitality, he didn't have to look far for inspiration.

"I was instantly struck by how strong and welcoming the community was. There was a sense of belonging and home that felt very special," he said.

Continue Reading

The award-winning journalist, MSNBC opinion columnist, and founder of one of the top U.S. Latino digital media sites in the world hosted his weekly Latino Rebels Radio podcast at Mitchell College, thanks to support from the Community Foundation of Eastern Connecticut.

Varela spent the day meeting with faculty and students and talked about the power of storytelling through podcasts and the craft of making them. During a morning discussion, he explained that journalism and storytelling are a craft and a discipline.

"We have to be responsible" in telling stories "and be credible, honest, and truthful," he said. He encouraged students to use their time at college to "tell stories in a supportive place."

"Your stories matter. Everyone's stories matter," he added. "We have 'invisibilized' so many voices for centuries that we have forgotten how our humanity connects us. In a country that continues to grow more and more socially isolated, we cannot give up, and [must] remind ourselves that storytelling from diverse voices will be what nourishes us."

Varela chose to record his weekly Latino Rebels Radio podcast at Mitchell College knowing the college's reputation for inclusivity and specialized programs for all type of learners. He used a small panel format and talked to two or three students at a time before a live audience. Seven Mitchell College students shared personal stories of the joys and challenges they experience attending a college committed to embracing and celebrating difference.

When asked about the rewards and challenges of interviewing, Varela said, "I am inherently curious, so I enjoy asking people questions and trying to make them feel comfortable to share their stories with sincerity and compassion." He added that it is all about "human connections and collegiality."

Varela said a highlight was learning about Mitchell community members, "especially the student guests, who were all fabulous."

Read the full story and hear the podcast here.

SOURCE Mitchell College

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.