Award-Winning Journalist Jan Jeffcoat Tapped By Sinclair Broadcast Group To Become Main Anchor Of Its Headline News Service

BALTIMORE, Md., Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ: SBGI) today announced the company has hired award-winning anchor Jan Jeffcoat to lead Sinclair's soon-to-be-launched headline news service as main anchor.

Set to premier in early 2021, Sinclair's headline news service will report on news as it happens, providing dynamic and timely journalism and insight that aims to navigate viewers throughout their day. Jeffcoat will lead the service, providing accurate news that doesn't just say what the headlines are, but gives viewers an in-depth look into why each headline matters.

Jeffcoat has a storied career with over 19 years as a television host and TV news anchor. Jeffcoat served as anchor for five years on WUSA-TV Washington, D.C. Prior to this, while working with Scripps, Jeffcoat launched and hosted the magazine's national news and entertainment magazine show "The List." Jeffcoat also worked as an anchor for a number of other television stations and broadcast networks including WFLD-Fox Chicago, KRIV-Fox Houston, WBTVCBS Charlotte, and WCSC-CBS Charleston.

As the main anchor, Jeffcoat covered some of the biggest national headlines including coverage of the 2017 Presidential Inauguration and the devastation of Haiti after the 2010 earthquake. Stemming from her beginnings in South Carolina, Jeffcoat's award-winning coverage has spanned across the U.S., from coverage in Houston of the beltway plane crash to reporting from the 2005 World Series in Chicago. Jeffcoat has won multiple accolades throughout her career including an Emmy and the Murrow Award for her outstanding journalism.

"With so much currently going on across the world, being able to be a part of Sinclair and contribute to its remarkable local news coverage is an opportunity to report on news that will impact millions," said Jeffcoat. "As we push through these continuously turbulent times, it's my responsibility and goal as an anchor to provide viewers with the most up-to-date, crucial news and information."

In addition to Jeffcoat, Cayle Thompson will join Sinclair's headline news service as a live desk anchor. In their roles, Jeffcoat and Thompson will be focusing on top local and national news coverage from around the country, reporting live from Sinclair's Washington, D.C. newsroom.

Thompson joins Sinclair with nearly two decades of experience in media relations and broadcast journalism. Previously, Thompson worked with Sinclair's KOMO-ABC Seattle as an anchor and reporter. Thompson also held roles as an anchor for KAKE-ABC Wichita and WINK-CBS Fort Myers. Taking viewers across various breaking news topics, Thompson's leading breaking news coverage will get information to viewers instantly, translating each headline in a thought-provoking and digestible way.

"Keeping our communities informed with accurate, timely, and reliable news has never been more important," Thompson said. "With the vast resources available through Sinclair's network of local stations, we can bring the viewer along as we source and report breaking news from across the country in real-time. I'm excited to rejoin Sinclair and launch a national newscast that will deliver important breaking headlines and provide critical context for developing stories in communities around the nation."

In its initial phase, the headline news service will air weekday mornings from 6:00 – 9:00 a.m. across Sinclair's CW and MY network affiliates, as well as on STIRR, Sinclair's free, over-the-top streaming platform. Jeffcoat and Thompson will start as the main anchor and live desk anchor, respectively, for Sinclair's headline news service in early 2021.

"Jan and Cayle are incredible journalists that represent excellence in television broadcasting, and we couldn't be more excited to have them join our award-winning news team," said Scott Livingston, Sinclair's Senior Vice President of News. "With their combined authentic reporting and tenacious spirit, both Jan and Cayle bring to Sinclair a level of reporting that seamlessly delivers the news viewers need instantly."

About Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.

Sinclair is a diversified media company and leading provider of local sports and news. The Company owns and/or operates 23 regional sports network brands; owns, operates and/or provides services to 190 television stations in 88 markets; is a leading local news provider in the country; owns multiple national networks; and has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks. Sinclair's content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital platforms. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

