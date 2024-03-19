Award-winning journalist, Lara Setrakian, launches 'HealthBeats' podcast in partnership with Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week

ABU DHABI, UAE, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week (ADGHW), a transformative platform looking to tackle the world's biggest health challenges, is announcing the launch of a new podcast series – 'HealthBeats' – in collaboration with Lara Setrakian, award-winning journalist, policy influencer and former Middle East correspondent for Bloomberg TV and ABC News. The series, which airs with its first episode today, will tackle some of the biggest topics set to revolutionise the healthcare industry; featuring global and local leaders, experts, and CEOs.

Lara Setrakian - Headshot Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week Logo

Setrakian is renowned for her work reporting on critical conflicts, politics, and economics in the Middle East. As the President of the Applied Policy Research Institute, an independent think tank and policy accelerator, her current areas of interest go beyond geopolitics and into environmental and public health.

Lara Setrakian, Host of HealthBeats and Co-Founder and CEO of News Deeply, said: "With HealthBeats, we are looking to inspire and educate our listeners, exploring the ever-fascinating vector between health challenges and technological solutions. As an Armenian-American, I am honoured to bring stories of regional innovation and collaboration to the global stage and, as a journalist and entrepreneur, I am greatly looking forward to hearing from other business leaders. With such a broad range of expert guests in plan, the opportunity to debate pressing healthcare topics with the people that are shaping the industry is unparalleled, and I am eager to see which direction our conversations take us."

The series, which can be found on Apple, Spotify, Sound Cloud and Google, launches ahead of ADGHW and Future Health Summit – one of world's largest healthcare conventions – which will take place from 13th-15th May.

Her Excellency Dr Noura Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, which is hosting ADGHW, said: "Under the directives of our wise leadership, we continue to strengthen Abu Dhabi's position as a global hub for life science. Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week will provide an always-on, collaborative platform to discuss critical topics in the field. HealthBeats is an exciting extension of this platform, where Lara will delve into insights from the individuals at the cutting-edge of industry transformation, unravelling the intricacies of Abu Dhabi's healthcare landscape and its global impact."

About Lara Setrakian:

Lara Setrakian is an international journalist, social entrepreneur, policy influencer and media innovator. She is the Co-Founder of News Deeply, an innovative digital media company focused on critical global issues, now published in collaboration with The New Humanitarian. She is also President of the Applied Policy Research Institute and known for her prominent and award-winning work in television, radio and digital media, having served as a former correspondent for ABC News and Bloomberg TV in the Middle East.

About Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH):

The DoH is the regulatory body of the healthcare sector at the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and ensures excellence in healthcare by monitoring the health status of the population. DoH defines the strategy for the health system, monitors and analyses the health status of the population and performance of the system. In addition, DoH shapes the regulatory framework for the health system, inspects against regulations, enforce standards, and encourages adoption of world-class best practices and performance targets by all healthcare service providers in the Emirate. DoH also drives programmes to increase awareness and adoption of healthy living standards among the residents of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi in addition to regulating scope of services, premiums and reimbursement rates of the health system.

For further information on DOH, visit https://www.doh.gov.ae/ and follow on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2366293/Setrakian_Headshot.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2366292/ADGHW_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week (ADGHW)