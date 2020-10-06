Award-Winning Journalist Robin Roberts To Receive 2020 KPMG Inspire Greatness Award

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KPMG LLP will present award-winning broadcast journalist Robin Roberts, long-time co-anchor of ABC's "Good Morning America," with the 2020 KPMG Inspire Greatness Award tomorrow at the KPMG Women's Leadership Summit, where she will serve as a keynote speaker. The KPMG Women's Leadership Summit will be live streamed in its entirety on Wednesday, Oct. 7, at KPMG.com/WomensLeadership, beginning at 11:00 a.m. EST.

Considered one of the world's top female role models, Roberts' impact has transcended journalism. A breast cancer survivor, she is widely respected as an influential advocate on behalf of increased cancer awareness and prevention. Previous honorees of the KPMG Inspire Greatness Award include soccer star Mia Hamm, retired Four-Star U.S. Navy Adm. Michelle Howard; IBM Chairman, President and CEO Ginni Rometty; LPGA legend and entrepreneur Annika Sorenstam; and 66th U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice.

"Robin Roberts is a courageous and resilient leader, a trailblazer for women, and a respected voice in journalism, broadcasting and in the battle against cancer," said KPMG U.S. Chair and CEO Paul Knopp. "We are delighted to recognize her with this award for the ways in which she continues to inspire so many."

"It is an honor to receive the KPMG Inspire Greatness Award," said Roberts. "For me, life is not so much what you accomplish, but what you overcome. I believe patience and persistence are keys to thriving in the midst of adversity."

Aligned with the KPMG Women's PGA Championship's goal of elevating women in business and golf, the KPMG Inspire Greatness Award honoree is an industry visionary who has exemplified a personal commitment to the community to empower future generations of women, and who recognizes golf as a relationship development tool.

Recipients are selected by the KPMG Women's Leadership Summit advisory council with the support of the PGA of America and the LPGA Tour. The KPMG Women's Leadership Summit, now in its sixth year, continues to build a pipeline of women leaders on the path to the C-suite. Through high-impact leadership development content, access to today's top leaders, and year-long networking opportunities, KPMG aims to equip these women to advance in their career journeys. Joining Roberts on the virtual stage at this year's KPMG Women's Leadership Summit are:

Paul Knopp – KPMG U.S. Chair and CEO

– KPMG U.S. Chair and CEO Stephanie Linnartz – Group President, Marriott

– Group President, Marriott Ibtihaj Muhammad -- Entrepreneur, New York Times best-selling author, speaker and Olympic medalist in fencing

-- Entrepreneur, best-selling author, speaker and Olympic medalist in fencing Laura Newinski – KPMG U.S. Deputy Chair and COO

– KPMG U.S. Deputy Chair and COO Condoleezza Rice – 66th U.S. Secretary of State

– 66th U.S. Secretary of State Mariah Stackhouse – LPGA Tour player and KPMG brand ambassador

– LPGA Tour player and KPMG brand ambassador Mike Wirth – Chairman of the Board and CEO, Chevron.

NBC's Sunday Night Football sideline reporter Michele Tafoya will serve as the master of ceremonies.

About Robin Roberts

Robin Roberts has served as co-anchor of ABC's "Good Morning America" since 2005. Under her leadership, the broadcaster has won four Emmy Awards for Outstanding Morning Program. Roberts has been honored with the Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Journalism, was inducted into the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame as well as the Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame, and was voted the "Most Trusted Person on Television" by a Reader's Digest poll in 2013. Roberts founded her own production company, Rock'n Robin Productions, which creates original broadcast and digital programming for ABC and other networks, ranging from informational shows and documentaries, to live special events. Roberts was diagnosed with breast cancer in June 2007, and five years later was diagnosed with MDS. Roberts underwent a bone marrow transplant, and her story triggered an outpouring of support from across the nation. She joined forces with "Be the Match" to inform the public about the need for more donors, and since her diagnosis, the bone marrow registry has seen a tremendous increase. Her battle has been recognized by numerous organizations, including The Susan G. Komen Foundation and The Congressional Families Cancer Prevention Program. Additionally, Roberts was recognized with the Arthur Ashe Courage Award at the ESPY's in July 2013 for the strength and courage she has displayed throughout her life and career. Before joining the "Good Morning America" team as a contributor in 1995, she worked at ESPN as a host on "SportsCenter" and contributor to "NFL PrimeTime." Roberts graduated cum laude from Southeastern Louisiana University, where she was a standout performer on the women's basketball team. In 2012, Roberts was named an inductee to the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame. Roberts is the author of "From the Heart: 7 Rules to Live By," and her memoir, "Everybody's Got Something," in which she tells the story of her battle against a life-threatening illness, learning life's hardest lessons, and her inspiring return to the GMA anchor desk. Roberts is a native of the Mississippi Gulf Coast and currently resides in New York City. Follow Robin on Twitter: @RobinRoberts.

KPMG Women's PGA Championship

The KPMG Women's PGA Championship, a collaboration between KPMG, PGA of America and LPGA, combines a world-class, annual major golf championship with the KPMG Women's Leadership Summit and KPMG Future Leaders Program -- all focused on the development, advancement, and empowerment of women on and off the golf course. Broadcast in partnership with NBC and Golf Channel, the Championship – which is taking place at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania – features the top women's golfers in the world and a purse among the highest in women's golf at $4.3 million. For more information about the KPMG Inspire Greatness Award, KPMG Women's Leadership Summit and the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, visit: KPMG.com/WomensLeadership.

