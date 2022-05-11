Award Winning LCR-Reader Multimeters to be Presented at Upcoming Trade Shows in USA and Canada

The line of LCR-Reader family of multimeters at three trade shows this spring, in Las Vegas, NV, San Diego, CA and Ottawa, Canada

WATERLOO, ON, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The LCR-Reader digital multimeter family from Siborg Systems Inc. was first introduced in 2014 with the LCR-Reader device. In 2020 LCR-Reader-MPA was released and it received the Product of the Year 2020 Award from Plant Engineering Magazine. The family of multimeters provides easy-to-use component testers with fully automatic and high accuracy measurements. The family has expanded to include three other devices, including the new LCR-Reader R2 with 250 kHz test frequency.

Michael Obrecht demonstrates Digital Multimeter LCR-Reader-MPA to Bryce Ashby from Instruments Inc, San Diego, CA at Delmar Manufacturing Trade Show Product of the Year 2020 Award Winning Digital Multimeter LCR-Reader-MPA

Siborg has been showing their devices at DMEMs Del Mar Electronics and Manufacturing Show at the Del Mar Fairgrounds in San Diego California on May 4-5. DMEMS is design and manufacturing show as well as electronics goods. The show combines exhibits and seminars.

The number of DMEMS booth visits was remarkable with roughly 50 live device demonstrations made in just two days. Visitors were impressed with a variety of features LCR-Reader-MPA had and especially with the Oscilloscope function allowing to analyze waveforms with up to 100 kHz frequency.

Another distinct group of visitors praised ability of LCR-Reader-MPA Bluetooth capability to quickly assess component Pass/Fail status using predefined test conditions. This 1 second evaluation process makes component sorting orders of magnitude faster.

From May 10th to 13th, 2022, Siborg will be showing at EDS Electronic Distribution Show leadership summit which brings together the movers, shakers and brightest minds that electronic component manufacturers, distributors and representatives have to offer.

Finally, Siborg will be in Ottawa, Canada from May 16-19th for the International Instrumentation and Measurement Technology Conference. IMTC is the leading conference of the IEEE Instrumentation and Measurement Society and is dedicated to advances in measurement methodologies, measurement systems, instrumentation and sensors in all areas of science and technology.

The LCR-Reader line of multimeters is a set of tweezers combined with a lightweight multimeter. When the device has a component between the gold-plated test leads, LCR-Reader automatically determines the type of component and best test parameters for that component. All the measurement values, including component type, measurement mode, test frequency and ESR values are instantly available in the built-in display. Since their introduction, Siborg has released five models.

The flagship LCR-Reader-MPA, the Product of the Year 2020 prize winner, has a 0.1% Basic accuracy, LCR/ESR measurements, up to 100 kHz test frequency, AC/DC current/voltage measurements, variable test signals, oscilloscope mode, signal generator, easy open/short calibration, automatic test signal reduction and more.

LCR-Reader-MPA Bluetooth offers the same features and functions as MPA but with the added ability to remotely record measurement values over Bluetooth to Windows. When connected to the companion app or program, the MPA will send the test parameters and measurement results to the program where the values can be exported into a spreadsheet. This is exceptionally helpful for quality control, quickly identifying and testing components while simultaneously recording the resulting values.

The budget LCR-Reader offers users the basics for a fraction of the cost; automatic LCR and ESR measurements with just a touch with a 0.5% basic accuracy.

The newest device in the LCR-Reader line is the LCR-Reader-R2. Based on the MPA, the R2 offers new upgrades such as the ability to test with a 250 kHz frequency and Analog Signature Analysis. This model has a 0.1% basic accuracy and dual signal source resistance of 100/1400 Ohms. This model does not include the oscilloscope mode, frequency and AC/DC current/voltage measurements.

Siborg Systems Inc. is a Canadian company that specializes in the engineering software and hardware tools for semiconductor and electronics industry since 1994.

