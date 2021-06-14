Award Winning LeadX™ Clear Lead Encapsulation Coating Continues to Be Preferred for Renovations of Historical Buildings

GOLDEN, Colo., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Available in clear or custom colors, LeadX™ lead encapsulation coating continues to be the preferred product for the renovation of historical buildings and the repurposing of old factories into retail centers, hotels, condominiums, apartments, restaurants, and offices.

"LeadX™ clear offers unique performance qualities," states Stuart Burchill, CEO/CTO of Syneffex Inc. "It is a high quality product, suitable for locations where designers and architects want the old brick or wood or metal exposed to maintain the historical look and feel of the structure. This is one of the reasons why it was chosen for the renovation of a 1912 power plant in Savannah's Plant Riverside District into a beautiful JW Marriott hotel."

Mr Burchill continues, "LeadX™ also prevents the growth of mold and mildew, it prevents corrosion on metal surfaces, and it is highly UV resistant, therefore it protects the underlying substrate. It has been the product of choice for government and municipal projects."

Learn more at 1-800-858-3176 or

About Syneffex Inc

Syneffex Inc. is a subsidiary of Industrial Nanotech Inc, which develops and commercializes innovative applications for nanotechnology.

Safe Harbor Statement

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release includes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the impact of competitive products, the ability to meet customer demand, the ability to manage growth, acquisitions of technology, equipment, or human resources, the effect of economic and business conditions, and the ability to attract and retain skilled personnel. The Company is not obligated to revise or update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release

