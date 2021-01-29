Award-Winning LG OLED TVs Kick Off 2021 At Lowest Price Ever

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With one of the most-watched and highly-anticipated sporting events just days away, LG Electronics USA announced limited-time promotional pricing on its award-winning LG OLED TVs. The special pricing promotion includes the lowest price ever for an LG OLED TV (55-inch class LG OLED BX) and significant savings of up to $2,000 on larger-screen LG OLED TVs. now through Feb. 7 at LG-authorized retailers nationwide.

Celebrated as the "Best TV" for the seventh straight year at CES® 2021 and recently honored with a Technology & Engineering Emmy Award, LG OLED technology delivers perfect blacks, more than one billion rich colors and a sense of immersion that allows the consumer to have the best possible experience when watching sports and movies, playing video games and more, especially when paired with one of LG's premium soundbars with Dolby Atmos.

LG OLED PRICING PROMOTION HIGHLIGHTS 1 thru February 7, 2021 OLED55BX (55-inch class), $1,299 (originally $1,599) OLED65CX (65-inch class), $1,999 (originally $2,799) OLED77CX (77-inch class), $3,299 (originally $4,999) OLED65GX Gallery TV (65-inch class), $2,499 (originally $3,499) OLED77GX Gallery TV (77-inch class), $3,999 (originally $5,999)

As an added bonus, consumers who purchase an LG OLED GX Gallery TV with an LG GX Sound Bar (now through January 31, 2021) will also save an additional $500.2

"Big games call for the biggest and best TVs and experts agree that LG OLED TVs are the world champions," said Tim Alessi, LG USA's senior director of home entertainment product marketing. "With self-emitting pixels that provide perfect blacks, bright, vivid color and fast response times, only OLED TVs have the complete playbook to create a stunning picture and give you a front row seat to all of the action."

With the α9 Gen 3 AI Processor and other sports-centric features, LG OLED TVs are perfect for sports fans. Sports Alert helps users keep track of their favorite teams/ Users can select their favorite teams in various sports to receive automatic updates at the start of a game, whenever a team scores and when the game ends. Sports fans can also benefit from enhanced sound. Viewers can connect the TV to LG Bluetooth speakers to create a more dynamic soundscape and create a real stadium environment.

In addition to sports viewing, LG OLED TVs also are ideal for serious gamers, delivering a seamless, big-screen gaming experience unlike any other offering NVIDIA G-SYNC® compatibility. With support for the latest high-speed game consoles, variable refresh rate and low input lag, LG OLED TVs are considered the most advanced gaming TVs on the market today.

LG OLED TVs feature Dolby Vision® and Dolby Atmos for an immersive movie watching experience from a vast array of streaming apps included on the webOS Smart TV platform. LG OLED TVs also feature built-in LG ThinQ®, Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant, delivering cutting-edge AI features that can be operated directly through the TV's Magic Remote with no additional hardware required. Apple AirPlay2 and Apple HomeKit are also supported for easy streaming and connectivity with Apple devices.

The LG OLED GX Series "Gallery TV" offers the perfect combination of form and function. Featuring the latest OLED technology, it can truly bring your favorite movies, sports and TV shows to stunning reality. Its uniformly slim design, only 0.8" deep3, pairs with its supplied slim wall mount, allowing it to be mounted completely flush to the wall like a piece of art– so all you see is your display – which is just as beautiful off as it is on.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $53 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, mobile phones, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, solar energy solutions and vehicle components. The "Life's Good" marketing theme encompasses how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. LG is a 2020 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence. www.LG.com.

1 55-inch class is 54.6 inches diagonal / 65-inch class is 64.5 inches diagonal / 77-inch class is 76.7 inches diagonal

2 Qualifying TVs: OLED77GXPUA, OLED65GXPUA, OLED55GXPUA. Qualifying sound bar model: GX ($500 off). Terms & conditions apply. Visit https://www.lg.com/us/tvs/lg-oled65gxpua-oled-4k-tv#disc2 to learn more.

3 - 65" has 0.8" depth, 55" and 77" are 0.9"

