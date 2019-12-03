Award-Winning Lionfish To Open In Downtown Delray Beach Spring 2020, Offering Modern, Sustainable Coastal Cuisine

Nationally recognized twice as a James Beard Foundation Smart Catch Leader, Lionfish will bring a sea-to-table approach with mouthwatering offerings served in the form of simplistic yet expertly-flavored coastal cuisine. The Delray Beach location will be situated along the town's bustling Atlantic Avenue and led by premier Las Vegas hospitality specialists, Clique Hospitality, currently establishing a second headquarters in Delray Beach as part of the launch.

In addition to its socially-conscious, locally-sourced menu, Lionfish will also continue to contribute to ocean conservation by serving its namesake fish in a variety of delicious appetizers and entrées. The rare, delectable white flaky fish is a species that is ravaging the ocean by devouring fellow sea life and damaging coral reefs.

"With Delray Beach being such a well-known, tourist and locally-driven beachside town, we feel that our guests will really resonate with Lionfish's coastal dining experience as well as our mission of helping to conserve delicate coral reefs," says Andy Masi, founder of Clique Hospitality. "Lionfish Delray's dishes will incorporate grass-fed meats, fresh grains and wild-caught catches by local farmers, fishers, ranchers and regional purveyors, complemented by an intimate, yet high energy ambiance."

In addition to the restaurant's innovative menu, Lionfish's team of masters of mixology will offer a full beverage menu of cutting-edge cocktails including the bourbon-based Blackberry Bliss and the Smokin' in the Silent Desert made with espresso-infused Mezcal along with time-honored classics like a shareable champagne supernova. In addition, guests can sip from an all-encompassing wine list and a vast array of craft beers.

Executive Chef Jose "JoJo" Ruiz of Lionfish's San Diego location and neighboring Clique Hospitality establishment, Serẽa, will oversee the kitchen of the Delray Beach outpost and will soon be announcing his local chef appointment for Lionfish Delray. Ruiz, committed to sustainable products and eco-friendly practices at his flagship location Lionfish San Diego, will enforce this same dedication in his new chef appointment for Lionfish Delray, leading the way for new environmental initiatives to take shape within South Florida's bustling restaurant industry while promoting nutritional education.

lionfishdelray.com | @lionfishdelray

