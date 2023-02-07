Award Winning Little Red Door Pops-Up in Advance of The Healdsburg Wine & Food Experience on February 9, 2023 at The Matheson

HEALDSBURG, Calif., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Healdsburg Wine & Food Experience is thrilled to welcome the award-winning team of the Little Red Door bar from Paris to share their renowned farm-to-glass cocktails. This pop-up event comes as organizers announce the addition of innovative spirits programming to the 2nd Annual Healdsburg Wine & Food Experience on May 18-21, 2023. Little Red Door is one of the most recognized bars in the world, whose accolades include a top-5 spot on the "World's Best 50 Bars" list.

"Little Red Door will be doing farm-to-glass cocktails which fits in perfectly with the agricultural and sustainability theme of our event," said Steve Dveris, founder, and CEO of the Healdsburg Wine & Food Experience. "They will work with farms in Sonoma County to procure locally sourced ingredients and build cocktails specifically around those produce items. This will give our guests a little glimpse of the kind of exciting epicurean experiences they can expect in May."

The pop-up event on Thursday, February 9th will take place at The Matheson's Roof 106 Bar and Lounge. The event will welcome the team from Little Red Door: Alex Francis, Director of Bars; Barney O'Kane, Head Bartender; and Dotan Shaley, founder of Little Red Door. Daniel Schmidt, CEO of Bonomy Group & Ernest Spirits will also be there, as well as Dustin Valette, chef/owner of The Matheson, and Brian Best, chef of Roof 106.

For those attending the Healdsburg Wine & Food Experience in May, tickets to the events, including Little Red Door's Farm-to-Glass seminar on Saturday, May 20th, from 3:00 -4:30 p.m., can be found here. For more information about the upcoming Healdsburg Wine & Food Experience, and special curated event packages, please visit the website.

About Little Red Door:

LITTLE RED DOOR put itself on the map embracing the creative scene of the Marais district through their conceptual, yet accessible menus inspired by art, flavor perception, anthropology and social science, helping place them in the list of the World's 50 Best Bars 9 times since opening in 2012. Since 2020 LITTLE RED DOOR has pioneered a Farm to Glass model for drinks and menu creation, working directly with French producers across the country to source to produce from which it creates unique homemade products that form the base of their minimally named drinks (i.e., Citrus, Carrot, Chamomile), firmly placing the producer at the center of the guest experience.

About Healdsburg Wine & Food Experience

Healdsburg Wine & Food Experience is a weekend-long celebration featuring the best of world-renowned food and wines and highlighting the "Makers Behind the Magic." The festival showcases the region's makers – farmers, growers, winemakers, and chefs – alongside globally recognized wines from the greatest wine regions of the world. HWFE highlights vibrant culinary diversity, sustainable farming practices and a deep connection to agriculture, through tastings, culinary demonstrations, seminars, events, and more, in the beautiful setting of Sonoma Wine Country.

