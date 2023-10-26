Award-Winning Los Magos Launches Limited 6 Year Reserva Sotol

News provided by

Los Magos Spirits International Inc.

26 Oct, 2023, 16:55 ET

Aged in Tequila Barrels in Northern Mexico, Only Six Barrels Available For Purchase Worldwide

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Los Magos Sotol, the most-awarded sotol brand and leader in its spirit category, officially launched its highly anticipated 6 Year Reserva. The new Los Magos 6 Year Reserva was distilled by the late fifth generation sotolero, Don Celso Jacquez, with only six barrels produced and in existence today.

Ethically sourced and wild-harvested from the sotol (Dasylirion) plant native to Northern Mexico, the new Los Magos 6 Year Reserva is devoid of additives, offering a 42% ABV with a distinctive flavor profile that pays homage to the Chihuahuan Desert with notes of vanilla, clove, cinnamon, allspice, and cardamom.

"We have officially entered a new dimension of Mexican spirit culture, and sotol, which is currently on track in becoming the next hot Mexican spirit, is leading the charge," explains Ryan Stock, CEO of Los Magos. "Seeing how well the 6 Year Reserva preserves the flavors of its native land is remarkable, and this is only the beginning."

Los Magos' 6 Year Reserva has already received six awards for its blend and innovation at prestigious judging events, including San Francisco Spirits Competition 2022, Ultimate Spirits Challenge 2022, and Las Vegas Spirits Awards 2022.

"Los Magos is honored to pay tribute to the legacy of fifth generation sotolero, Don Celso, with our 6 Year Reserva," shares Los Magos' Co-Founder and Mexico native, Juan Pablo Carvajal. "His impact on the sotol community will continue to live on through this spirit where tradition, innovation, and friendship converge."

Los Magos 6 Year Reserva is now available for purchase at LosMagosSotol.com and from select retailers nationwide. For more information, visit LosMagosSotol.com and follow @LosMagosSotol on Instagram. 

About Los Magos
In 2014, Los Magos was co-founded by two natives of Chihuahua with a mission to create the best sotol in the world. Their innovative artisanal approach aimed to unite people through a new industry spirit. Since then, Los Magos has become the top award-winning sotol brand, favored by global tastemakers. Its expansion from Mexico to the U.S. market in 2021 represents a cross-border collaboration embodying a shared respect for the land and humanity, with a diverse team working as neighbors and friends to share something extraordinary with the world.

SOURCE Los Magos Spirits International Inc.

