Award Winning Magician Offers Free On-Line Magic Classes for Children of Essential Workers

The courses are offered Tuesdays or Wednesdays starting March 16 th and consist of eight 1-hour sessions. Each class focuses on fun and one of the eight traits of a true magician: Respect, Preparedness, Enthusiasm, Confidence, Humbleness, Creativity, Being Authentic & Giving.

"Our essential workers put their lives on the line every day. But we rarely recognize that a lot of these people have kids of their own," says John Abrams. "The least we can do is give their children something to look forward to."

If you or someone you know is an essential worker with at least one child (age 8-12), contact School of Astonishment at [email protected], mention you're an essential worker and receive your free course. All magic materials will be mailed free of charge. No strings attached.

John Abrams is the founder and creator of School of Astonishment, the premier magic academy in Orange County. After 20 years of performing over 300 school assemblies each year on Bully Prevention and Character, he pivoted and started teaching magic to children. In 2019, John was awarded the exclusive rights to teach the Discover Magic educational program. Discover Magic is a team of over 70 magicians and magic instructors worldwide dedicated to increasing confidence and self-esteem through magic.

John is also the host and creator of "The Variety Artist", a podcast being listened to in 47 countries around the world and 48 states throughout the U.S.

