Award-Winning Mana Pacific Inc Appoints New Board Chair

KIHEI, Hawaii, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mana Pacific, Inc. announced that the company's Board of Directors has appointed Honorable Katherine Hammack as its new Chair of the Board. Hon Hammack succeeds MK Merrigan, Co-Founder of Mana Pacific, who served as Chair of the Board of Directors since 2019. MK will continue to serve Mana Pacific's board as a Director.

Award Winning Renewable Energy Project Developer Mana Pacific Inc Appoints New Board Chair Post this

Mana Pacific's CEO, Joe Reed, said, "As co-founder, MK has worked tirelessly, with ingenuity, vision, and the entrepreneurial spirit key to our success and growth to date. She provided a breadth of community experience that was critical to our ability to serve our shareholders and stakeholders as a Hawaii Sustainable Business Corporation. Honorable Katherine Hammack will serve as our new Chair and is exactly what we need as we evolve as a well-established growing corporation with operations in over 10 island nations. We welcome her extensive international experience and history of large corporation achievements."

On the new role for Hon Katherine Hammack, Merrigan shared, "Having met Hon Hammack in 2010, I have continued to learn from her leadership style, and watched as she's helped grow small organizations and projects through scalable and sustainable growth. She is exactly the leadership the Mana Pacific Board needs during this exciting season of expansion."

Honorable Katherine Hammack served as the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Installations, Energy, and Environment under President Obama (2010-2017). She was the primary advisor to the Secretary of the Army and Chief of Staff of the Army on all Army matters related to installation policy, oversight, and coordination of energy security and management. In addition, she was responsible for policy and oversight of sustainability and environmental initiatives; including design, military construction, operations, and maintenance; privatization of Army family housing, lodging, real estate, and utilities; and Army installation safety and occupational health programs.

This responsibility was a culmination of her experience and passion to improve the world for future generations. Among her many accomplishments are the establishment of the Army's Net Zero program, and the creation of the Office of Energy Initiatives (OEI) to enhance energy resilience on Army bases with microgrids, energy storage, and renewable energy, as well as to accelerate large-scale renewable energy projects to achieve 1GW of renewable energy by 2025.

Her career began with Carrier Air Conditioning, followed by work with several electric utilities. Later, at Ernst & Young, she provided energy and climate change strategy to Fortune 500 companies when she was called to Washington D.C. Having advocated for energy efficiency and sustainability for many years, she helped found the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) and develop LEED. She also serves as chair of the American Society of Heating Refrigeration and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE) High Performance Green Buildings Committee as well as a Director on the Board of Slipstream.

About Mana Pacific, Inc.

Mana Pacific, a Hawaii sustainable business corporation, develops renewable energy projects using top quality technologies to achieve scalable resiliency in Hawai'i and 22 Pacific Island Countries and Territories, with projects in 12 Pacific Island countries as a commanding entry. Mana Pacific's mission is to accelerate the renewable energy transition to achieve increased energy independence for Pacific Islands. The company was founded in 2019 as a minority, veteran, and woman-owned enterprise and has grown to be a globally award-winning renewable project developer throughout the South Pacific. Mana Pacific is one of only 6 companies nationwide to win Phases 1 and 2 of the DOE Community Power Accelerator Prize.

For more information, contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Mana Pacific Inc