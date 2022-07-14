Award-Winning Manufacturer Receives Prestigious Green Seal Certification for Its GHG Reductions

EDMONTON, AB, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thermal Intelligence is proud to announce their flagship product BASECAMP (a Green Certified 3-in-1 Heater, Light Tower & Generator) was featured in the world-renowned television series 'EARTH with John Holden'. As a six-time Emmy Award winner John Holden takes viewers around the globe to showcase companies with eco-friendly initiatives and highlights the ways businesses around the globe are protecting the environment with their commitment to create a better world.

As Featured on EARTH Documentary Awarding winning - Green Certified - BASECAMP

This episode of EARTH aired on Fox Business, Bloomberg US, BNN Bloomberg in Canada, and worldwide across streaming platforms.

Watch our segment within this press release or through this direct link:

https://vimeo.com/718042988

BASECAMP is an extremely portable suite of core temporary utilities (Heat, Power & Lights), it delivers market-leading efficiency as a Flameless Heater while providing a 360° LED Lighting Package and 27kW of Available Power.

By combining three functional products into one, the BASECAMP is effectively a mobile CHP (Combined Heat & Power) unit. As such it has achieved efficiencies never seen in temporary heating equipment. Waste heat from power generation and lighting is now efficiently delivered into powerful temperature control. Made possible by a patent-pending design, BASECAMP achieves a 50-66% reduction in fuel, while offering unparalleled SMART controls and 24/7 monitoring. This is a giant step forward in CLEANTECH technology, dramatically reducing emissions.

After the successful launch of BASECAMP in 2020, we are thrilled to be introducing the BASECAMP XL in September 2022. This powerful heater provides the same core set of temporary utilities as BASECAMP but delivers 1.5x more heat output and twice as much available power.

For more information on what GREEN MEANS click here:

https://thermalintelligence.com/green-means/

About Thermal Intelligence: Thermal Intelligence has been a Canadian based manufacturer of Temporary Heat equipment and Fuel Gas Optimization skids for 6 years. Previous Flameless heater products include: Everest, K2, and Denali. With BASECAMP, Thermal Intelligence is now leading the industrial heating revolution - with reliable, ultra-efficient, and cost-effective heaters that users can count on. www.thermalintelligence.com

