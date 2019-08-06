Award-Winning Maple & Ash Is Opening In Scottsdale

Handcrafted by Chef Danny Grant, Maple & Ash's bold and playful menu is highlighted by the famed Fire-Roasted Seafood Tower and the 'I Don't Give a F*K' (IDGAF ) best-of-the-menu option, as well as a world-class selection of dry-aged steaks, premium seafood and more—all paired with a globe-spanning wine cellar named "one of the most outstanding in the world" by Wine Spectator .

"This has been an incredible journey, and we can't wait to open our doors to the Scottsdale community," said Chef Danny Grant. "It has been a dream of ours to come home to where I began my culinary career and share the Maple & Ash experience."

Starting August 20, Maple & Ash will be open Sunday through Thursday from 5-10 pm and Friday and Saturday from 5-11 pm. The restaurant features a dining room and lounge, along with a spacious outdoor dining deck that is surrounded by lush, overgrown greenery to offer diners privacy, along with stunning private and semi-private dining spaces. The space is expansive at over 10,000 square feet, with all the action centered around the massive 14-foot wood burning hearth.

Chef Grant, a former Scottsdale resident, has built a star-studded team to deliver on the Maple & Ash experience. He's partnered with a top local chef, Sean Currid who has worked at prestigious posts ranging from the JW Marriott Camelback Inn and Michael's at the Citadel to Mary Elaine's at The Phoenician and Café Zuzu at the Hotel Valley Ho. Chef Grant and Currid previously worked together at Elements Restaurant at Sanctuary Camelback Resort & Spa, which made teaming up to undertake the newest Maple & Ash restaurant in Scottsdale so fitting.

