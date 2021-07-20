Award-Winning Marketing Leader Joins Uptime.com as Chief Marketing Officer

NEW YORK, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Uptime.com — a leading website performance monitoring tool that provides peace of mind to thousands of customers like Apple, Microsoft, IBM, Palo Alto Networks, Kraft, and BNP Paribas — announced the hiring of Yoni Solomon as chief marketing officer (CMO). Solomon brings over a decade of senior marketing experience to Uptime.com, specializing in high-growth, dynamic and disruptive SaaS companies.

Uptime.com's New CMO, Yoni Solomon

Before joining Uptime.com, Solomon led product marketing at G2.com, the world's largest peer-to-peer review site for business software. During his time at G2, the company more than doubled its valuation to become the de facto leader in its space, while Solomon was named one of the world's most influential product marketers for two consecutive years. The Product Marketing Alliance (PMA) also awarded his team Product Marketing's Team of the Year for:

Tripling its marketing-qualified leads

Doubling its target revenue goals

Doubling product integration and adoption year-over-year

Increasing opportunity win-rates by 10% year-over-year

Solomon also had a stellar tenure at PowerReviews, where he launched several major e-commerce partnerships and integrations with companies like Shopify Plus, Magento and Salesforce Commerce Cloud. During his time at Vibes, he helped launch the company's mobile wallet marketing product and created the mobile wallet marketing category as a whole. These initiatives took this new product from zero to over $1 million in revenue, while increasing product adoption across many Fortune 500 brands.

"Uptime.com already has an incredible foundation in place with proven senior leadership, 100%-plus year-over-year growth and thousands of happy customers who consistently rate us the industry's best," Solomon said. He added, "I'm excited to raise awareness, launch products and build the kind of brand that brings peace of mind and value to the businesses that trust us with the health and downtime of their websites."

Solomon's experience and expertise align with the company's goals of further developing an innovative and inclusive marketing culture. Uptime.com is committed to keeping customer experience at the forefront as the company continues to provide web performance and uptime monitoring peace of mind to thousands of customers around the world.

To learn more about Uptime.com's top-rated web monitoring solution, visit www.uptime.com.

About Uptime.com

Uptime.com provides peace of mind to thousands of customers like Apple, Microsoft, IBM, Palo Alto Networks, Kraft, and BNP Paribas, who trust the company to monitor the performance, health and downtime of their websites, applications and infrastructure.

The company has been recognized as one of the world's best web monitoring solutions by G2 and TechRadar Pro for several consecutive years, including 2021. Start monitoring in minutes with a 21-day free trial at www.uptime.com.

Related Images

yoni-solomon.jpeg

Yoni Solomon

Uptime.com's New CMO, Yoni Solomon

SOURCE Uptime.com