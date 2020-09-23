Award-Winning Marketing Shop Cashmere Announces New Partners For Its Social Justice Coalition, OneOpp, In Support Of Ending Police Brutality

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, award-winning marketing shop, Cashmere announces new partners for its social justice OneOpp initiative -- the industry's call-to-action to end police brutality. Joining the coalition are an esteemed suite of national music, marketing and creative houses, including: Quincy Jones Productions, G-Eazy, The Revels Group, The Art of Chase, David&Goliath, Concept Arts, Pitch 5 Productions, Friendly Vengeance, Gram x Gram, Alchemy Media, Rock the Vote and 1 VoteCloser. The entities have committed creative, media and financial resources to help OneOpp fight societal injustices within communities of color.

Launched in June 2020, OneOpp is a coalition in response to the murders of Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and the current civil unrest in the world, aimed at creating and driving conversations around racial injustice, legislative police reform and safety of life for all. Center for Policing Equity and Color of Change were among the first organizations to cast their support, and push forward the initiative to fight justice and end police brutality.

"Center for Policing Equity is humbled by OneOpp's focus and willingness to help end systemic racism in America's public safety systems," states Julie Macht, Senior Director of Development of Center for Policing Equity. "The initiative attracted much-needed attention to our data-driven work to end disparities in policing and focus our country's attention on systemic police reform."

"We're proud to join forces with OneOpp in an effort to end systemically enforced violence, and help create a safer future for all," states Quincy Jones Productions.

"We are honored to be part of this unified team with OneOpp to take a stand against police brutality, leading with empathy," says Nicole Gordon, Director of Talent & Culture of David&Goliath. "We are aligned in the commitment to enact change and leverage the platform of media and advertising to amplify messages of reform and social justice. We believe that there's tremendous power in the collective and together we can do our part in ending systemically enforced violence."

"The Concept Arts team is passionate and eager to be active participants in the change for good," stated Aaron Michaelson, President of Concept Arts. "We are committed to investing our time, talent and capital into OneOpp, and we are honored to be working alongside so many inspired partners."

Additionally, Rock The Vote and 1 VoteCloser joined OneOpp and made the coalition a title partner in support of their #IVoteBecause initiative. As part of this campaign, the three organizations kicked off #VoteWithSnoop, which launched on National Voter Registration Day on September 22. The movement will last until Election Day and is an artist and activist-driven voter education opportunity where entertainment icon, activist and entrepreneur Snoop Dogg is using his platform and celebrity to mobilize the younger generations to the polls and destigmatize the voting process, especially for citizens of color. Through this program, the importance of voter turnout is encouraged through a series of engaging social media content and national posters designed by renowned contemporary street artist Shepard Fairey that will be featured in key urban metropolitans of Detroit, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Los Angeles and New York City. OneOpp's website will serve as both an informant and hub for pertinent voting information by sharing the campaign's wheatpastings and voter registration links.

"We, as the marketing and media industry, have a responsibility to activate our platforms and mobilize as a coalition to exact legislative policing equality. This next election is pivotal and OneOpp is committed to providing the next generation with resources to protect the future of their liberties and ensure their voices are heard to galvanize systemic changes," says Cashmere Founder and Chairman, Ted Chung. "As a company, diversity, equality and culture have always been at the forefront of everything we do. The power is in the hands of the current and future OneOpp coalition partners and we simply can not be idle."

"1 VoteCloser is honored to partner with OneOpp to further our mission of educating voters about key issues in their communities and to help empower the next generation," says Frances Berman, Founder of 1 VoteCloser. "It's imperative that we work together to get their voices heard to enact systemic and legislative change to end police brutality."

"With our nation at an inflection point, OneOpp's mission and the work they are doing could not come at a more important time," says Carolyn DeWitt, President of Rock the Vote. "Now is the moment to ensure that voters are activated and educated around the issues that affect our communities for generations, so they can elect leaders up and down the ballot that best reflect our true values. This is what we are committed to doing at Rock the Vote and why we are thrilled to partner with OneOpp."

Since its inception, over 15 years ago Cashmere has been dedicated to strengthening and driving culture forward with strategic and insightful client work. OneOpp is a natural extension of the shop's work as an award-winning purveyor of culture. If you're interested in learning more about how you can join the OneOpp coalition, please visit www.oneopp.org for more information.

ABOUT ONE OPP

