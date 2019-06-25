Award-Winning Maryland Dentist Dr. Joseph Kravitz Continues to Pioneer New Treatment Approaches for Dental Patients

ROCKVILLE, Md., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Joseph Kravitz specializes in both research and delivery of unique minimally invasive treatment procedures that involve minimal pain and discomfort for dental patients. Whether it be the revolutionary "3 Minute Implant" or innovations in treatments using various wavelengths of organic light, the results have been exceptional in treating thousands of patients over the years in Rockville, Maryland area.

Dr. Joe Kravitz, Rockville Maryland Dentist.

"I have gone through these procedures and have found him an expert in his field. Dr. Kravitz is always available, responsive, and highly professional. I find Dr. Kravitz mild mannered, knowledgeable, technically sound, and also very attentive to the needs of his patients," says Badrul Chowdhury, MD, PhD,Physician and Research Scientist.

As an observer of nature and quantifying patient success and treatment results over the years, Dr. Joe has developed and written about his prosthodontic dental implant techniques in scientific literature. He has authored "3 Minute Implant" which describes the process for you, as well as a book about preventing dental disease called "Dirty Mouth." Dr. Joe Kravitz has been praised for his unique procedures by media outlets such ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox News, Primetime Live, Washington Post, Miami Herald, USA Today, & Washingtonian.

"We can use various wavelengths of organic light to target the mitochondria inside every cell around an area of pain in the tooth, gums, bone or face. The organic light helps to normalize the mitochondria, thereby stopping mouth pain," says Dr. Kravitz. Every opportunity to innovate and deliver optimal care for a wider patient population has been at the core of Kravitz Dentistry, a true testament to sustained success and leadership in the dental space.

Other dentists travel to learn innovative dental implant techniques from Dr. Kravitz every year and he enjoys the process of watching his students learn and improve their skills. Above all, the health, comfort and happiness of his patients drives him to be the one of very best research scientists and practitioners of fine dentistry in the nation.

