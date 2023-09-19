Award-Winning Math Program Opens Tribeca and Upper East Locations

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocket Club Math, the after-school math tutoring center for kids ages 4 to 12, has expanded by opening 2 new retail locations at 23 Warren Street in Tribeca and 1334 3rd Avenue on the Upper East Side.

After a free one-on-one math assessment, Rocket Club creates a custom curriculum tailored to each member's goals and interests. Members earn "Rocket Fuel," which can be cashed in for prizes and "Certifications" that accumulate on their personal resume.