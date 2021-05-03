Award-Winning Mattress Brand Nectar Partners with Google to Inspire Great Sleep

Nectar's new Premier and Premier Copper mattresses provide unparalleled support and comfort with five layers of high-quality material, featuring an innovative cooling cover and the Nectar Smart Layer. Customers will get a full sleep experience powered by a best-in-class mattress plus a new Google Nest Hub with Sleep Sensing** for, personal bedside assistance and sleep tracking. Together, the Nectar premier mattresses and Google Nest Hub with Sleep Sensing are a great solution to help you get a great night's sleep.

"Nectar's mission is to give people the sleep quality they deserve. We're proud to have been able to become Google's Exclusive Sleep Partner and give our customers a bundle that unlocks great sleep," said Gil Efrati, CMO of Resident, Nectar's parent company. "The superior technology of our mattresses coupled with Google's innovative sleep-sensing technology will give our customers everything they need to elevate their sleep."

Since its launch in 2016, Nectar has become the fastest-selling brand in the mattress category with over one million mattresses sold. The performance marketing driven company's continued growth is a testament to its customer-first approach. Following a banner year, Nectar's parent company, Resident, secured $130M in Series B funding. These funds provide the opportunity to invest in new product development, performance marketing optimization and strategic brand partnerships.

"Our recent funding enabled us to expand our most popular Nectar offering with the addition of two premium mattresses that our consumers have been asking for," said Eric Hutchinson, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Resident. "As Nectar continues to grow, we will continue to put our consumers at the heart of everything we do, leveraging data and analytics to anticipate their needs and provide them with the best products at the greatest value that we hope they love to come home to."

The Nectar Premier and Nectar Premier Copper Memory Foam mattresses, along with Google's new Nest Hub with Sleep Sensing are now available on nectarsleep.com and at over 2,500 major retailers nationwide starting at $899 and $1,299, respectively. Nectar will offer the new Google Nest Hub second-generation with every purchase of a Premiere or Premiere Copper Mattress.

About Nectar

Nectar is an industry-leading, digitally native mattress brand, designed to provide the best sleep at the best value. Our award-winning mattresses provide unmatched comfort to over 1 million happy sleepers and are top ranked among consumers and the media. Nectar products are available on our online direct to consumer channels, as well as across a wide network of premium retail partners. Nectar is a brand by Resident , a platform of digitally-native brands in the mattress and home goods category. For more information, visit nectarsleep.com .

*Google, Nest Hub (2nd gen) and YouTube are trademarks of Google LLC.

**Sleep Sensing is available for free preview until next year. Learn more at g.co/sleepsensing/preview. After preview ends, paid subscription may be required. Features are subject to your permissions and settings. They use motion, sound, and other device and sensor data to work and require placing the device close to the bed and calibrating the device for your sleeping position. Google Assistant, Google Fit and other Google apps may be required for full functionality. Google Assistant requires a Google Account. Sleep Sensing is not intended to diagnose, cure, mitigate, prevent or treat any disease or condition. Consult your healthcare professional for questions about your health. Device placement and nearby people, pets, or noises can cause inaccurate readings.

SOURCE Resident