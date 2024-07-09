Award-Winning MAVTV Original Docuseries "On the Rise" Returns with New Episodes Spotlighting Rising Racing Talent

"We are thrilled to bring the incredible stories of Thomas Annunziata and Jeb Burton to our audience as the latest episodes of our award-winning "On the Rise" docuseries," said MAVTV President CJ Olivares. "Winning a Telly Award this year for best TV documentary is a testament to the quality and impact of our original shows like 'On the Rise,' and we are proud to continue delivering such compelling storytelling to our viewers. This series is a cornerstone of MAVTV's commitment to revealing the deeper narrative around the people at the heart of the sport, from up-and-coming young racers to veterans standing atop the podium."

"On the Rise: Thomas Annunziata" – Premieres July 11 at 9 p.m. ET

Thomas Annunziata's partial season in the Trans-Am TA2 series had its ups and downs, but after showing flashes of brilliance, he put it all together at the season finale to pick up his first series win. This performance capped off a season that saw him finish 9th in the championship standings. Annunziata looks for more success in 2024 as he continues to develop his racing career.

"On the Rise: Jeb Burton" – Premieres July 18 at 9 p.m. ET

Jeb Burton, son of NASCAR legend Ward Burton, began his professional career in 2008 at South Boston Speedway and quickly progressed through the ranks. In 2012, he debuted in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, securing his first win and multiple top finishes, followed by his first Xfinity win in 2021 at Talladega. Currently competing with Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport, Burton is also an avid outdoorsman, sharing his passion for hunting, fishing, and conservation through his series "Crossroads with the Burtons" on the Sportsman Channel.

The first episode featuring Thomas Annunziata will premiere on Thursday, July 11, followed by the episode featuring Jeb Burton on Thursday, July 18. Both episodes air at 9 p.m. ET exclusively on MAVTV.

