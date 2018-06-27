Award-Winning Military Suspense Author Gives Back to the Warriors She Writes About

GETTYSBURG, Pa., June 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning military suspense author Jessica James is on a mission to give back to those who serve our country by offering a $500 Salute-A-Hero award to a service member or veteran.

The award can be used for education, business start-up, or a special financial need that cannot be fulfilled by any other means. The only qualification is that the recipient must be a present or former member of the armed services.

Military Suspense Author Jessica James' award-winning Phantom Force Tactical series. Bookshelf of award-winning military suspense author Jessica James

"Authors like myself write about fictional heroes in uniform, but anyone who serves in the military is a true hero in my book," James said. "The award is just a small way for me to show my support and appreciation for what they do."

The daughter of a military officer, James appreciates the special group of people who choose to selflessly put their country first. "I try to honor the military community in every book I write—but I don't feel like that is enough," James said. "The men and women who spend time away from their families defending our freedoms deserve to be honored."

James' first military suspense novel, Meant To Be, was honored with a Gold Medal from the Military Writers Society of America, and won the coveted NJWR Golden Leaf Award, as well as a Readers' Favorite International Book Award. One active duty military member described it as, "American Sniper but intertwined with an unforgettable, epic love story," while Publishers Weekly, the industry's leading trade journal, called it "an endearing page turner."

James' most recent books are part of a military-themed series (Phantom Force Tactical) which consists of Deadline (2016), Fine Line (2016), and Front Line (2017). A fourth novel, Protecting Ashley, will be released in August.

James donates a portion of the proceeds from her books to military-related charities, and takes part in programs such as Authors4Veterans and Adopt a US Soldier. She also oversees the placing of flags on gravestones for local Memorial Day services.

"Less than two percent of the U.S. population serves in the military," James said. "It's an honor for me to be able to give back to these committed individuals in any small way that I can."

To apply for the Salute-A-Hero award, interested individuals are asked to send their name, military background, contact information, and the reason they believe they should receive the award to: Jessica James Hero Award, PO Box 3612, Gettysburg, Pa. 17325.

To coincide with the award, James is launching Operation TOM, which stands for "Thank Our Military." Interested individuals can request "Thank You For Your Service" business-sized cards to hand to service members. Request a free pack of 10 cards by sending your name and address to the above address.

The deadline For the Salute-A-Hero award entry is Sept. 11, 2018. The recipient will be contacted by Nov. 6, 2018.

Jessica James books are available at internet retailers and bookstores everywhere. For more information, visit www.jessicajamesbooks.com.

