Award-winning Mission IMPROVable Show to re-launch at Westside Comedy

Westside Comedy

08 Jan, 2024, 23:05 ET

The show that built the theater is getting a grand re-launch on January 20, 2024

New cast, new look, new tech poised to turn up the funny 

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mission IMPROVable™ Show, the short form improv Saturday night staple, is having its official Grand Re-Launch on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 10pm. M.i.'s Westside Comedy Theater has been running its namesake show since the theater opened in 2009.

With recent improvements in the theater's light and sound capabilities, the Westside has set out to modernize the long-running show, which had been roughly unchanged since it first launched on the college touring market back in 2000. This new re-vitalization also includes switching from a rotating cast of 25+ performers, to two consistent casts who will each perform bi-weekly—featuring a mix of show veterans as well as exciting newcomers.

"It just felt like time to infuse some new ideas and new energy into a show that, quite frankly, started my career in comedy," said Lloyd Ahlquist, co-owner of the Westside, who is known on YouTube as EpicLLOYD. "Since we own the space, we can do way more to make the show feel like a part of the space and really involve the audience in a way the touring show never could." 

"The Mission IMPROVable Show is such a key part of our weekly lineup, so it's really exciting to give it new life," said Chris Gorbos, a co-owner and also current General Manager of the Westside.

The Mission IMPROVable Show will re-launch on Saturday, January 20th at 10pm, and run every Saturday.  The show will be in previews on January 6th and January 13th.

M.i.'s Westside Comedy Theater (1323-A Third St Promenade, Santa Monica)

The Westside (as it is known colloquially) is a subsidiary of M.i. Productions, Inc.  As the pre-eminent comedy house west of the 405, the theater hosts a variety of comedy performances seven (7) nights per week and features a training center offering classes in improv, stand-up and sketch comedy.

SOURCE Westside Comedy

