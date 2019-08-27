Award Winning Mobile, Web and Software Development Company Moblers Launches Unique Payment Plan

KIBBUTZ HAOGEN, Israel, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Early this Summer, Digital Products Development firm Moblers has launched a new program that allows almost anyone to have their own App, Chatbot or Software created by paying only for monthly service and support.

Traditionally, the cost of creating a Digital Product or an MVP, weather it's a mobile app, an IOT connected device or an innovative website, can be quite expensive because of the actual development of the Digital Product that is the most expensive aspect. Moblers have found a profitable model that will allow their top-notch team to create mobile applications, chatbots, software or any other Digital Product with no development fees! Instead, moblers will have their clients commit to a 12-month payment plan covering only the Maintenance and Support cost of the product.

This unique payment plan should allow more companies and individuals to get into the Digital World with their own product development whereas prior, the cost of entry may have been simply too much for them to bear.

Moblers has stated that ever since they initiated the new plan, interest has been very high and it is constantly rising. But, not every development project will qualify for this new exclusive payment program. They encourage anyone who is seeking to develop a Mobile App, a Chatbot, an IOT connected device, a website, a software or any other Digital Application to contact the company to see if Moblers' top professionals can develop their project for no cost.

Moblers, founded in Israel in 2007, is owned by two Israeli High-Tech Veterans, Guy Doron and Leead Durban and offer two varieties of service: 1. Tailored Turnkey Development, and 2. Tailored Consultancy Services. Moblers includes among its achievements, an install base of over 100 million users worldwide, Fortune 500 clients and 5 wins in innovation competitions.

