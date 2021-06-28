Award-Winning Montessori School is Expanding Its Education Offerings with Lower Elementary Program

SUGAR LAND, Texas, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting in the 2021-2022 school year, Sugar Land-based Montessori Reggio Academy (MRA) offers their new Lower Elementary Program, serving grades one through three. Parents interested in the program can get their children on the waiting list for the upcoming school year.

The focus of the Lower Elementary Program is to challenge students to advance beyond their potential academically, educate them with a firm foundation to become confident individuals with higher self-esteem, and create a fun learning experience.

Montessori Reggio Academy has won the "Best of Sugar Land Award" five years in a row. The school's selection for the 2021 Best of Sugar Land Award in the Montessori School category by the Sugar Land Award Program is an honor for the school and its extensive history. The award recognizes local businesses that have shown the ability to use their best practices and implement programs to generate competitive advantages and long-term value in the community.

Montessori Reggio Academy has now demonstrated success two years running, qualifying the school for the Business Hall of Fame. MRA takes pride in such recognition, striving to create an atmosphere of learning, acceptance, and growth for its students, educators, and parents.

MRA follows the traditional Montessori Method, believing that cognitive development results from an interaction between the individual and the environment. Their goal is to spark a child's interest in learning, helping them to become lifelong learners.

MRA accepts students from infants to lower elementary, creating an encouraging environment for children to share thoughts and exchange ideas with both peers and teachers.

Through its private lower elementary program, MRA hopes to address the pain points that parents face with the many unknowns involved with public school education by creating a quality, consistent educational environment for students.

Montessori Reggio Academy is an icon in the community, as seen from parents of current students. Parents know the academy's staff and faculty as friends because of the efforts to genuinely connect with students and parents. Education and care at the school are provided by Montessori-certified or trained teachers who are CPR certified, have classroom experience, and receive continuous training.

"My wife and I have been very happy with this school, particularly under the new direction and leadership of Ms. Martina," said parent Andrew Lee. "She is super professional and yet enthusiastic, fun, and approachable. The culture and administration of MRA are strong."

Head of School Martina Murphy is both a respected leader and longtime educator within the Sugar Land community with over 14 years in education. Her attention to detail, childhood understanding, and enthusiasm have been noted by parents and colleagues. Under her leadership, MRA achieved Best in Sugar Land for a 4th consecutive year.

Lower Elementary Program curriculum expectations include:

Math - Master all operations abstractly and apply them throughout the curriculum

Language - Identify, construct, and analyze nine parts of speech and sentence elements. Write creative stories.

Cultural - Able to select a topic, use various resources, analyze data, write a paragraph on that topic, and present it.

Social/Emotional - Functioning member of a class meeting, able to identify problems, contribute solutions, and negotiate a resolution that is practical, respectful, reasonable, responsible, and relevant.

Reading - On level or above, with comprehension and understanding of sequencing and predicting

Problem Solving - Ignore it. Talk it over respectfully with the other person. Work together on a win/win solution. Write it in the concern book.

Parents interested in signing up their children for a Montessori Reggio Academy education, particularly for the Lower Education Program, can reach out to the school via phone (832-939-8898), email ([email protected]), or by filling out the MRA Contact Form.

About Montessori Reggio Academy

A Montessori Reggio Academy education is an investment in your child's future. We take great pride in offering an authentic Montessori education enriched with a Reggio Emilia arts and science program in Sugar Land, Texas - a unique combination of proven learning methods. As educators, our goal is to set a strong foundation of life-long emotional and mental well-being in each of our students. For more information, visit montessorireggioacademy.com or follow us on Facebook (@mrasugarland) or LinkedIn (@montessori-reggio-academy-of-sugar-land).

