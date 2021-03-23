Award-Winning Mortgage Loan Originator Joins First Community Mortgage

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- First Community Mortgage (FCM) has named mortgage veteran Billy M. Harter as a Vice President based in FCM's Cool Springs office in Franklin. While the majority of his borrowers are in Middle Tennessee (including Nashville, Brentwood, Franklin, Thompson's Station, Spring Hill, Columbia, Murfreesboro, Mt Juliet and more), he can originate mortgages for consumers in the many markets in which FCM is licensed across the country.

Billy M. Harter - First Community Mortgage

"Billy strategizes so that he helps every borrower meet their short- and long-term needs and financial goals," says Dan Smith, President of First Community Mortgage. "And is especially adept at helping homebuyers and working with a full range of mortgage products, from conventional and jumbo to FHA, VA and USDA. He prides himself on leveraging FCM's internal resources and people power to create a smooth lending process and, whenever possible, quick closings, which makes him a great fit for our team."

Harter has been in the financial industry for 15 years, closing over half a billion in mortgage loans. He has been recognized and received awards every year since 2008 by the Nashville Mortgage Bankers Association for loan production. Harter also keeps an umbrella of other resources borrowers may need, such as referrals to trusted insurance, tax, estate or financial planning pros. He was previously with FirstBank Mortgage (formerly Franklin Synergy).

"I get to know my borrowers, taking into account current economic conditions," Harter says. "I offer an extensive line of loan products and manage the entire process so that there are no surprises."

He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Memphis-Fogelman College of Business & Economics, where he majored in Finance with a concentration in Real Estate. He lives in Columbia with his wife and children.

Also joining First Community Mortgage are Harter's colleagues Jason Kaplan and Johnny Smith, as well as the team members who support them across the many aspects of the loan processes.

First Community Mortgage, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Community Bank of Tennessee, and includes Wholesale, Correspondent and Retail divisions. FCM is a FNMA, FHLMC, and GNMA seller/servicer and offers mortgage solutions to consumers and financial institutions. It funded over $3.5 billion in home loans in 2020, and was recently ranked 5th among top mortgage lenders in Metro Nashville, based on 2019 volume. First Community Mortgage is an Equal Housing Lender, NMLS ID 629700. www.FirstCommunityMortgage.com

Harter (NMLS # 659299) can be reached at 615-300-4569 or [email protected].

Media inquiries

B. Andrew (Drew) Plant

[email protected]

678-637-5532

First Community Mortgage

Megan Chastain, VP of Marketing

[email protected]

731-610-1504

SOURCE First Community Mortgage

