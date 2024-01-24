Award-Winning Mortgage Servicer, Colonial Savings, F.A., To Launch State-of-the-Art Servicing Ecosystem

FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Colonial Savings, F.A., a multiple award-winning mortgage servicer with more than 72 years' experience in the mortgage industry, is set to launch a new, state-of-the-art mortgage servicing ecosystem on March 1.

Colonial will launch a multitude of enhanced, customer-focused servicing solutions, including ICE Mortgage Technology's MSP loan servicing system and its Servicing Digital and Customer Service tools.

"Colonial continues to be at the forefront of the mortgage servicing industry, integrating industry-leading technology with Colonial's commitment to excellence and award-winning customer service," said Dave Motley, President. "We are thrilled to offer our customers an enhanced mortgage servicing experience made possible by working with ICE Mortgage Technology."

Colonial will be leveraging multiple, new technology solutions:

MSP – a comprehensive, end-to-end loan servicing system that supports the entire mortgage servicing life cycle.

Servicing Digital – gives homeowners convenient, interactive access to personalized information about their mortgage and home; they can manage mortgage payments, view escrow and equity information, make informed decisions to plan for lifestyle changes, and more – all from any internet-connected device.

Customer Service – a robust, all-in-one customer service system, gives Colonial's talented team of customer relations professionals the ability to address borrower requests better than ever before through highly-personalized interaction, improving the customer experience.

ICE Mortgage Technology is a leading provider of integrated software, data and analytics in the mortgage and real estate industries.

About Colonial

Colonial Savings, F.A. is a full-service community bank and national mortgage servicer headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. A federally chartered thrift, Colonial boasts a servicing portfolio of approximately $20 Billion and assets of approximately $1Billion.

Colonial operates six Banking Divisions throughout North Central Texas, offering a full suite of Personal, Business Banking and Commercial Lending solutions to thousands of individuals, families and businesses. As a part of the North Texas community for more than 70 years, Colonial is focused on providing the products and services to help our customer reach their financial goals. For more information, visit GoColonial.com.

SOURCE Colonial Savings, F.A.