Award-Winning, Multi-Faceted Michelle J. Lamont Launches Multi-Platform Network Aimed at Manifesting Miracles

DALLAS, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- From orphanage to Oprah to omnipresent, influential entrepreneur and manifestation guru Michelle J. Lamont is expanding and amplifying her mindfulness message.

In conjunction with the Sept. 28 launch of her website – MichelleJLamont.com – Lamont will debut her new podcast, Manifesting Miracles. Visitors that subscribe to the podcast via her website will get a free copy of Lamont's e-book, Mobilize Your Manifestation.

The site also features a new portal to streamline the process of booking the sought-after Lamont for public speaking or private coaching.

"I'm so excited about these initiatives that will help strengthen my voice and broaden my message," Lamont says. "Through these various platforms, I'll be more equipped than ever to take my followers on an amazing spiritual journey and lead them to their best possible selves."

Along with her reimagined website and popular e-book, Lamont will unveil her new podcast. An introduction and 11 inspiring episodes will be available for download Sept. 28. Among the episodes will be "Rock Bottom: My Suicide Story," "5 Things Manifesters Do Before Bed" and "Top 5 Vibrations To Attract Miracles."

"I've given talks around the country, but this podcast allows me to be more intimate with the listener," Lamont says. "We really dig deep and help people follow through on their intentions. I think it will prove to be a powerful tool in teaching conscious manifestation power to its fullest extent and in transforming dreams into reality."

Lamont's rags-to-riches story has been featured on numerous TV networks. She has also interviewed Oprah Winfrey, been named DFW Women's "Influence" award winner and landed her public relations clients high-profile partnerships with TV networks such as Bravo, WE, Style and Aspire. She has served as keynote speaker across the country, most recently at GlamCon, Dallas Startup Week and Virtuous Women Houston.

ABOUT MICHELLE J. LAMONT

A testament to the power of positivity, Michelle J. Lamont launched her first business at age 8 despite growing up in an orphanage. Developing a relentless spirit and an unwavering belief that she can pray, dream and speak intentions into realities, she survived a bank account of only $250, a clunker of a car and endless nights rolling frozen Domino's pizza dough to eventually open dog-centric Foxy Paws and transform it into a million-dollar company with 40 employees. With a unique combination of uncanny news judgment and savvy business sense, Lamont later launched her own public relations company and became profitable within 45 days. Though Lamont PR remains the centerpiece of her empire, she has expanded into successful co-careers as a motivational speaker, life coach, mindfulness expert and Manifestation guru.

