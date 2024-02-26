Award-Winning Musical 'Jersey Boys' Returns to the Las Vegas Stage to a Full House at The Orleans Hotel and Casino

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The international hit musical "Jersey Boys" returned to the Las Vegas stage with the grand opening of their United States residency at The Orleans Hotel and Casino on Thursday, February 22, 2024.

The international hit musical "Jersey Boys" returned to the Las Vegas stage with the grand opening of their United States residency at The Orleans Hotel and Casino on Thursday, February 22, 2024. Produced by Ivory Star Productions, the show takes audiences behind the scenes and sounds of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, featuring the set, style, and sensations for which the global musical phenomenon "Jersey Boys" is known and adored.

With a full showroom, the cast performed to an ecstatic audience of locals, tourists, Broadway fans, and celebrities, ending with a booming standing ovation. Produced by Ivory Star Productions , the show takes audiences behind the scenes and sounds of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, featuring the set, style, and sensations for which the global musical phenomenon "Jersey Boys" is known and adored.

"We are overwhelmed by the support and love the show is receiving," said John Bentham, Ivory Star Productions CEO and Lead Producer. "It's clear that Jersey Boys was not done with Vegas, and Vegas was not done with Jersey Boys!"

The musical journey is brought back to the Vegas stage with the help of brilliant minds, including Danny Austin (Production Supervisor and Associate Choreographer) and Ron Melrose (Music Supervisor), both of whom have worked on the production for the last two decades; as well as Sarah Lowe (Assistant Director and Choreographer), who has worked on previous Las Vegas productions. The resident cast features the talents of Joey Barreiro and Jared Chinnock (alternating the role of Frankie Valli), Tyler Matthew Burk (Tommy DeVito), Jonathan Cable (Nick Massi), Kit Treece (Bob Gaudio), Beau Brians (Joe Pesci), Carson Collins (Bob Crewe), Zach Cossman (Norm Waxman/Hank), Nichole Forde (Lorraine), Emma J. Kantor (Francine Valli), Michael McClure (Gyp DeCarlo), Sarah Pfeifer (Mary Delgado), Brennan Stylez (Barry Belson), Meghan Gratzer (Female Swing), Andrew Maguire (Swing 1), Dale Melancon (Swing 2), and Ryan Hurley (Swing 3).

The $10 million production premiered inside the 850-seat Showroom at The Orleans Hotel and Casino as its first long-term residency ever.

To purchase tickets, visit www.jerseyboys.vegas . For an in-depth exploration of the cast and crew, bios are available HERE. Follow along on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok at Jersey Boys Vegas.

About "Jersey Boys"

"Jersey Boys" is the musical phenomenon that takes audiences behind the scenes – and the music – of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. As the 13th longest-running show in Broadway history – running for 11 years and 4,642 performances – more than 30 million people have seen "Jersey Boys" worldwide as of September 2023.

The original Broadway production – written by Academy Award winner Marshall Brickman and Tony Award nominee Rick Elice – won four Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Original members of The Four Seasons, Frankie Valli and Bob Gaudio, served as executive producers of the show.

"Jersey Boys" at The Showroom at The Orleans Hotel & Casino standard ticket prices start at $69.95 ++ while regular prices are $89.95 ++, VIP $99.95 ++, Platinum VIP $199.95 ++, Director's Circle $139.95 ++, and Box Suites of 4-6 seats with Champagne priced at $895.95 ++. Showtimes are Wednesdays through Mondays at 7pm, and dark on Tuesdays. For images, click HERE, and for more information, visit www.jerseyboys.vegas .

Media Contact:

Alex Gilbert

702-480-9076

[email protected]

SOURCE Ivory Star Productions