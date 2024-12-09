AWARD-WINNING NEW MEXICO ESCALANTE PROJECT USES BOVIET SOLAR MODULES

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boviet Solar Technology Co. Ltd. (the "Company" or "Boviet Solar"), a leading solar energy technology company specializing in monocrystalline PERC and TOPCon PV cells and Gamma Series™ Monofacial and Vega Series™ Bifacial PV modules, is proud to announce its PV modules were utilized in the Escalante Solar project, which has been recognized as Solar Builder Magazine's 2024 Project of the Year Over 10 MW.

Built on the site of the former 253-MWac coal-fired Escalante Generating Station—which was retired in 2020—near Grants, New Mexico, the solar project began generating carbon-free electricity on June 1, 2024.

This award from Solar Builder highlights the power of collaboration and innovation in advancing clean energy solutions. Post this

The project was announced in 2020 as part of power supply cooperative and developer Tri-State's clean energy transition and is located in Tri-State member Continental Divide Electric Cooperative's service territory. Escalante Solar delivers enough power to serve an estimated 63,000 homes to Tri-State's members, including 11 electric cooperative members in New Mexico, under a power purchase agreement with Origis Energy. Escalante Solar was selected for funding as part of a nearly $2.5 billion award to Tri-State from the U.S. Department of Agriculture New ERA Program.

Approximately 500,000 Boviet Solar top-performing Vega Series™ Mono-Bifacial Solar Modules were used in the project. Gridworks, headquartered in Albuquerque, N.M., provided construction services for the project, employing an estimated 400 people during that time. Origis Energy Services provides long-term operations and maintenance services for the project, employing approximately 4-6 on-site jobs. Array Technologies, headquartered and expanding in Albuquerque, N.M., provided solar tracking systems and solutions.

"This award from Solar Builder Magazine highlights the power of collaboration and innovation in advancing clean energy solutions," said Songul Atacan, Head of Global Brand and Marketing at Boviet Solar. "We are thrilled that Boviet Solar's modules were selected for the Escalante Solar project, which showcases the industry's best practices and demonstrates the potential of solar energy to transform communities and drive sustainability."

About Boviet Solar

Boviet Solar is a leading solar technology company founded in 2013 in Vietnam, specializing in the manufacturing of high-performance Monocrystalline PV cells and high-quality Gamma Series™ Monofacial and Vega Series™ Bifacial PV modules for residential, commercial, industrial, community and utility-scale solar applications. Boviet Solar combines business acumen, financial stability, technological expertise, and manufacturing excellence to produce top-performing PV modules, while fostering mutual partnerships, ensuring sustainability, supply chain traceability, and compliance with international trade standards.

Boviet Solar has earned a reputation for excellence, holding Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) Tier 1 ranking, being recognized as one of the top 10 most reliable PV module manufacturers by Wood Mackenzie and Sinovoltaics, and consistently rated as a Top Performer in Kiwa PVEL's PV Module Reliability Scorecard, with successful manufacturing assessments conducted by Black & Veatch.

Boviet Solar's global headquarters is in Vietnam, with manufacturing facilities in both the USA and Vietnam, featuring an annual PV cell and PV module capacity of 3.0 GW, along with additional operations in the USA and Germany and other regional markets. For more information about our company and products, please visit www.bovietsolar.com

SOURCE Boviet Solar