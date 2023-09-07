Award-Winning Ohio Author Doug Cooper and Acclaimed Australian Artist CJ the Kid Release Inspirational Children's Book - The Snail and The Butterfly

LOS ANGELES and CLEVELAND and SYDNEY, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rare Bird Books proudly presents The Snail & The Butterfly, a groundbreaking children's book penned by celebrated author Doug Cooper, known in this release as Dougie Coop, and illustrated by the talented Australian artist CJ the Kid. Scheduled for release on September 12, 2023, this enchanting tale is destined to captivate children and parents alike.

With a thirty-year journey from ideation to publication, The Snail & The Butterfly marks Cooper's delightful expansion from literary fiction & thrillers to children's literature. Designed for ages 2-10, the book emphasizes the importance of pursuing dreams, overcoming obstacles, and forming relationships.

A Journey of Imagination and Collaboration

In creating this heartfelt book, Dougie Coop partnered with CJ the Kid, resulting in whimsical illustrations that perfectly complement the story. Despite geographical distance and opposite time zones, their collaboration blossomed into a magical work that reflects pure imagination, freedom, and playfulness.

About Doug Cooper & Rare Bird Books

The Snail & The Butterfly is an exciting addition to the storied history of collaboration between Doug Cooper and Rare Bird Books. Cooper's transformation from a writer of gripping psychological literary fiction and thrillers to an author of children's literature is a testament to his versatile storytelling prowess.

About Artist CJ the Kid

Sydney-based artist CJ the Kid's artistic journey started in childhood, and his collaboration with Cooper on this project has brought to life emotionally charged illustrations that resonate with all ages. The snail, butterfly, and mushroom characters featured in the picture book have been recurring figures in CJ's work, now immortalized in this touching children's book.

Book Details and Availability

Title: The Snail & The Butterfly

The Snail & The Butterfly ISBN: 9781644283653

9781644283653 Price: US $18.00

US Format: 10 x 10 in., 42 pp., Hardcover Juvenile Fiction/Animals

10 x 10 in., 42 pp., Hardcover Juvenile Fiction/Animals Publisher: Rare Bird Books

Rare Bird Books Distribution: Worldwide by Publishers Group West

The Snail & The Butterfly is distributed worldwide by PGW and is available for order at local bookstores, online retailers, and wholesalers. Visit the Snail & Butterfly Shop for stickers, T-Shirts, hats, and other fun merchandise.

Rare Bird Books and the entire team behind The Snail & The Butterfly invite readers to embark on an adventure filled with wisdom, joy, and discovery. Don't miss the chance to add this extraordinary creation to your collection, nurturing a love for books in young readers.

