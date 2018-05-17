Award-Winning Olympus Brings a "Full Circle" Urology Offering to AUA

Recognizing that the optimal laser technique can vary based on the stone's location, size, composition or densityi, the EMPOWER system offers physicians and hospitals many choices in mode, power and frequency for a complete line of Ho:YAG lasers and fibers. This high power laser portfolio offers greater efficiency with higher hertz, in addition to offering customizable user settings. The EMPOWER Stabilization mode reduces retropulsion effect, meaning that it produces a vapor tunnel bubble path to the stone in order to stabilize the stone and limit retropulsion of the stone*.

From quality access, dilation, lithotripsy, retrieval and draining devices, to its best-in-class scopes, visualization platform, financial solutions and on-site case support, Olympus is demonstrating its commitment to bringing stone management full circle for its customers.

Benefits of the EMPOWER solutions include the following:

Greater versatility: This high power platform offers greater efficiency and higher hertz compared to competitive systems with similar power offerings.*

Greater dusting capability: The H65 system offers a full 60 hertz of power in a 65 watt Holmium Laser Generator.

Stabilization mode: Produces a vapor tunnel bubble that clears a path through the water in order to reduce retropulsion and keep the stone in place while applying energy.*

A full line of fibers to complement physician technique, such as the ball-tip fiber and true 200 micron fiber designed to minimize scope deflection loss and increase irrigation during fiber use.

Easy transition between modes, facilitated by an intuitive user interface.

Procedure versatility, through the H65 system, for lithotripsy (dusting, fragmenting, stabilization and popcorning), soft tissue procedures (incision, tumor ablation and hemostasis) or BPH treatment (HoLEP, HoLAP and hemostasis).

The option, through the H35 system, for a smaller-footprint device, while offering a full 30 hertz of frequency.

At AUA, Olympus will sponsor a hands-on technique Skills Enhancement Workshop (SEW) session at the SEW booth, #2607, Saturday, May 19 from 10:00 – 11:30 a.m. and 2:00 – 3:30 p.m. PST. On hand will be several expert physicians to discuss their techniques and passion for laser lithotripsy.

Also of note will be Olympus' acceptance of the 2018 AUA Health Science Award. AUA will present the award to Olympus during the Congress proceedings, recognizing Olympus' longstanding leadership in medical innovations for urology.

"Urologists demand the ability to customize their treatment of stones with laser lithotripsy and can now approach all stones with greater efficiency with this EMPOWER laser platform," said Randy Clark, Group Vice President, Olympus America Inc. "With Olympus being a leader in stone management and visualization, we are giving urologists a full circle solution to treating stone disease. In partnership with our customers, we continue to drive increased quality of care, cost reductions and patient satisfaction."

Attendees of the AUA 2018 conference are encouraged to see the EMPOWER line at the Olympus booth #1223, May 18 - 21 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco. For more information, please call 1-800-848-9024 or visit us at http://medical.olympusamerica.com.

About Olympus Medical Systems Group

Olympus is a global technology leader, crafting innovative optical and digital solutions in medical technologies; life sciences; industrial solutions; and cameras and audio products. Throughout our nearly 100-year history, Olympus has focused on being true to society and making people's lives healthier, safer and more fulfilling.

Our Medical Business works with health care professionals to combine our innovative capabilities in medical technology, therapeutic intervention, and precision manufacturing with their skills to deliver diagnostic, therapeutic and minimally invasive procedures to improve clinical outcomes, reduce overall costs and enhance quality of life for patients. For more information, visit medical.olympusamerica.com.

*Data on file at Olympus.

i Aldoukhi AH, Roberts WW, Hall TL, Ghani KR. Holmium laser lithotripsy in the new stone age: dust or bust? Front Surg. 2017;4(57). Doi: 10.3389/fsurg.2017.00057

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/award-winning-olympus-brings-a-full-circle-urology-offering-to-aua-300650309.html

SOURCE Olympus Medical Systems Group

Related Links

http://medical.olympusamerica.com

