Award-Winning Online Math Program from Math Essentials Offers Fun, Exciting Lessons to Get Students Up to Speed

Math Essentials is a unique program that provides short, concise, and self-contained lessons with video tutorials to help students struggling to catch up. It also comes with a 100% Money-Back Guarantee.

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With millions of students across America struggling in mathematics, retired math teacher, award-winning author, and founder of Math Essentials Rick Fisher has developed a solution to help students bounce back and get ahead. Offering an entire series of books with easy-to-understand lessons, accompanied by engaging video tutorials by Fisher to boost math scores and get students back on track, Math Essentials has all the answers.

"Millions of students have fallen behind throughout the country, and they need to catch up fast," explains Fisher. From the lack of proper instruction during the COVID-19 pandemic to inexperienced teachers and parents who home-school their children and lack proper math skills to teach them the curriculum, it has become an enormous problem."

The recipient of the coveted Intel Innovations in Teaching Award, Math Essentials is a math curriculum designed for both home and school. The program includes a series of textbooks and workbooks for students in grades two and up, covering material up to and including algebra. To ensure success, Fisher has designed every material with concise lesson plans so students do not have time to get bored or distracted. Consistent reviews are also built into each lesson so students can master and reinforce their math skills.

Fisher is preparing to release a new edition catering to Kindergarten/Grade 1. This award-winning program is highly acclaimed on Amazon.com and is available in English, Spanish, and Bilingual. Discounts are also available for educational institutions ordering 10 or more copies.

Fisher is also the founder of MathAndAlgebra.com, a world-class online instructional program committed to providing students with the best online learning experience to increase their skills and confidence. Renowned for helping thousands of students get ahead, the package includes a tested teaching strategy with videos, worksheets, and quizzes, and students earn badges for excelling to keep them motivated. The online platform also offers a choice of a $20 monthly plan or a $200 annual plan, complete with four full courses, a programming console, and more. Even better, it comes with a 30-day, 100% money-back guarantee if students do not see a drastic improvement in their skills after practicing just 20 minutes per day.

After graduating from San Jose State University with a Bachelor of Arts in mathematics, Fisher taught mathematics for the Oak Grove School District in San Jose, California, for over three decades before retiring. His unique, award-winning mathematics materials have helped many of his former sixth-grade students advance into the seventh-grade algebra curriculum. Fisher also won the Glenn W. Hoffmann Exemplary Awards Program, an annual award recognizing outstanding educational programs for the Silicon Valley region of Northern California.

