Award-Winning Patina Restaurant Group Appoints Blaze as Public Relations AOR in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BLAZE Public Relations, the Santa Monica based agency, announced the addition of Patina Restaurant Group's (PRG) Greater Los Angeles portfolio (excluding Downtown Disney properties) to their roster of restaurant and hospitality brands. The award-winning restaurant group has partnered with the leading boutique PR agency to increase brand awareness and assist with future growth plans.

"Patina Restaurant Group represents a diverse and dynamic swath of restaurants that all share a high caliber for innovative, quality cuisine and service," said Tanja Yokum, Senior Director, Public Relations, Patina Restaurant Group. "The team at BLAZE holds a similar commitment to bold ideas and a creative approach. We look forward to working with BLAZE to further the connection we have to the culinary and cultural arts."

BLAZE will execute media outreach that spotlights each restaurant outlet and the adjacent cultural centers, pursuing opportunities that create buzz, brand awareness and interest. The lifestyle agency aims to extend conversations about the unique and individual aspects of each establishment while honoring the merits invoked by Patina Restaurant Group's standard.

"We're thrilled to work with a client that is so highly recognized in various facets of the restaurant and hospitality industry," said BLAZE PR President Matt Kovacs. "With Patina Restaurant Group, we're here to enhance awareness of their award-winning food and spread awareness of their superior dining experiences."

PRG has over 20 locations throughout Los Angeles and Orange County serving both quick bites and luxury dining experiences, including Tangata Restaurant at the Bowers Museum, Leatherby's Café Rouge at Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Maple at Descanso Gardens, Nick + Stef's Steakhouse, Ray's and Stark Bar at Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA), Kendall's Brasserie at The Los Angeles Music Center, and of course the flagship Patina Restaurant located at the Walt Disney Concert Hall.

With an unparalleled culinary stature set by the original Patina Restaurant, the concepts under the PRG umbrella share a vision in treating food as art in the community's most coveted cultural centers. With the recent addition of PRG's Colorado Kitchen to the Colorado Center in Santa Monica, home to Hulu and Bird, Patina Restaurant Group is expanding its presence to progressive corporate complexes that promote socialization and idea sharing in step with cutting-edge cuisine.

For more information or to find a location nearby visit https://www.patinagroup.com/restaurants.

About Patina Restaurant Group

Patina Restaurant Group is a bicoastal collection of 60+ boutique restaurants, catering and food service operations in the premium segment of the hospitality industry. The group is known for its unique and impeccable market-driven menus, exemplary service culture and outstanding beverage program across all locations. It offers distinctive, one-of-a-kind dining destinations in celebrated cultural institutions. The company has locations in New York, California, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Florida. Its portfolio includes the iconic four star Patina Restaurant, Patina Catering, Nick + Stef's Steakhouse, Lincoln Ristorante, The Sea Grill, Morimoto Asia, and Via Napoli at the Epcot World Showcase. Patina Restaurant Group is a subsidiary of global hospitality company Delaware North. patinagroup.com

About BLAZE PR

BLAZE is the go-to partner for lifestyle brands hungry for a real piece of the marketshare. Fresh and seasoned, the PR boutique agency is comprised of veteran practitioners who stay one step ahead of trends and will not rest on the laurels of past successes. BLAZE puts the strategy back in PR. Their media strategies are meaty, creative and on-point because they're backed by a thoughtful process that considers the particular world of each brand. blazepr.com

