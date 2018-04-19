Award-Winning PAX Labs, Thievery Corporation and Blue River Extracts Fuse Music and Cannabis for 4/20

This partnership of PAX, Thievery Corporation and Blue River brings music and cannabis culture together with a suite of exclusive offers that also include chances to win free Thievery Corporation PAX Eras and limited edition Thievery Corporation merchandise.

"This partnership showcases how PAX curates partners who offer unique, quality oils for our PAX Era pods and brings it to life for our audience," said Bharat Vasan, CEO, PAX Labs Inc. "The collaboration reflects a real strength of PAX's ability to work with partners across the tech, entertainment, cannabis and consumer spaces. It gives music fans a unique way to celebrate 4/20 and Thievery Corporation's 20-year-plus history. We have tremendous respect for Blue River as a vintner of cannabis oils, and their custom formulation of the Lebanese Blonde pod for PAX Era. This is just the kind of partnership that allows us to bring our customers memorable experiences."

Beginning April 20, at select retail partners and on PAX.com, fans will be able to purchase the limited-edition Thievery Corporation PAX Era for $29.99 in stores, and $39.99 online. The high-quality, easy-to-use, temperature-controlled portable oil vaporizer is specially emblazoned with the band's album art featured on Treasures from the Temple and brings award-winning technology to fans. The Thievery Corporation PAX Era is made with lasting, high-quality materials that deliver a variety of temperature controls for the perfect vaporization experience and flavor profiles. Utilizing dual-wick and dual airflow technology, fans also get larger, more satisfying pulls without any wasted pod product, along with on-the-go connectivity through the PAX app, which offers precision temperature controls down to the degree for maximum flavor.

Thievery Corporation collaborated closely with Blue River to exclusively research and develop the purest, cleanest, high-quality craft Lebanese Blonde cannabis oil pods exclusively designed for the Thievery Corporation PAX Era. The PAX Era Lebanese Blonde cannabis oil pods pay tribute to Thievery Corporation's breakout hit, Lebanese Blonde, and Blue River's oil delivers potent, upbeat, calming, cerebral effects reminiscent of the song to fans.

"It was an easy choice to try to align ourselves on the device side with PAX," said Rob Garza of Thievery Corporation. "We thought the PAX Era was the best pen on the market and we were very impressed with many of the legal oil extractors, in legal states filling their cartridges. After many meetings, visits and sampling, we were introduced to Tony Verzura at Blue River Extracts in Oakland. Tony is a gifted oil extractor. Formerly, he was a music studio engineer who was a huge Thievery fan. As such, he was able to develop a product that cerebrally reflected the type of experience we wanted our consumer to have when smoking Lebanese Blonde. Tony's extraction method was based off of the same practices used in Lebanon for a century which involves a sifting procedure that Tony had mechanized with modern technology. With PAX and Blue River, we had found partners who understood the Thievery ecosystem, our music and our fans."

The premium Lebanese Blonde cannabis oil will be exclusively offered for the PAX Era beginning in California at select dispensaries and will roll out to other PAX markets throughout 2018.

About PAX Labs, Inc.

Founded in 2007, the company is a leader in the design and development of premium cannabis vaporization technologies and devices. Headquartered in San Francisco, PAX Labs has revolutionized the industry through innovation and product design. PAX Labs has sold over one million PAX devices in the flower vaporizer category and introduced PAX Era, a connected, app-driven pod system for concentrates, in September 2016. For more information, please visit pax.com.

About Thievery Corporation

Thievery Corporation was formed in the summer of 1995 at Washington D.C.'s Eighteenth Street Lounge. Rob Garza and Lounge co-owner Eric Hilton were drawn together over their mutual love of dub, bossa nova and jazz records. In 1996 the duo started their Eighteenth Street Lounge Music record label and have been making records and touring the world ever since. Their new album comes out on 4/20 and is titled Treasures from the Temple. For more information visit https://thieverycorporation.com/.

About Blue River Extracts

Since 2014, Blue River has helped popularize the use of cannabis terpenes in aromatherapy, cuisine, and extracts. Our 41x award winning cannabis-derived Terpene and Extract process captures the purest essence of the flower without the use of chemicals or additives. We are located in Oakland, California. More information can be found at blueriverterps.com.



View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/award-winning-pax-labs-thievery-corporation-and-blue-river-extracts-fuse-music-and-cannabis-for-420-300632756.html

SOURCE PAX Labs, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.paxvapor.com

