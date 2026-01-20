Award-Winning Perry's Steakhouse & Grille Selects Omaha for First Nebraska Location

"We've been looking forward to the right opportunity to introduce Perry's Steakhouse & Grille to Nebraska and are thrilled to make our debut in the Omaha community," said Chris Perry, founder and owner of Perry's Restaurants. "What began as a small butcher shop has evolved into a brand centered around exceptional food and a one-of-a-kind dining experience. As we look ahead into 2026, we're excited to share more announcements that reflect our continued growth and investment in our current and future communities."

From Humble Butcher Shop Roots to Faithful Following

More than four decades ago, Perry's first restaurant opened in Houston in 1979 as a modest meat market called Perry's Butcher Shop and Deli. In 1986, Bob Perry's son, Chris, persuaded his father to add dining tables, paving the way for an expansion and inspiring Chris Perry to open Perry's Steakhouse & Grille in 1993. Today, Perry's successfully operates in 11 markets across Texas and in Birmingham, Chicago, Denver, Miami, Nashville, Raleigh, and Richmond, with another location set to open in Phoenix this year, making Omaha Perry's 13th location nationwide.

"Perry's is a natural fit for Avenue One and the experience we are creating in West Omaha," said Jeffrey Hofer, Asset and Development Manager at Jasper Stone Partners. "As a walkable, wellness-focused destination along the Dodge Expressway, Avenue One is designed to bring together dining, living, working and gathering in one vibrant, main-street-style environment. Welcoming a brand of Perry's caliber reinforces our commitment to delivering the elevated, everyday experience Omaha has been looking for."

Elegant & Modern Design

Perry's Omaha, designed in partnership with the renowned restaurant architect Aria Group Architects, Inc., will offer an expansive main dining room with views at every angle from a glance at chef creations in the kitchen to glimpses of Perry's Bar 79® through the towering wine wall. From the vibrant color palette to its exquisite use of glass, lighting, and other textures, every detail in the restaurant is selected to create an inviting environment to enjoy an intimate dinner, a business meeting, an elegant celebration…. even Perry's Famous Pork Chop Friday Lunch (the only day of the week the steakhouse opens for lunch).

The restaurant will accommodate up to 350 people and feature four private dining rooms, ideal for corporate functions and family celebrations. Guests will revel in the energy of Perry's Bar 79®, named for the year Perry's was founded, and enjoy Perry's Wine Spectator award-winning program, featuring Perry's Reserve Wines and hundreds of other selections, along with handcrafted cocktails. The dazzling island bar with glass walls opens to patio dining, which will seat approximately 45 guests.

A Rare and Well-Done Dining Experience

Perry's enjoys three key attributes that have become characteristic of the signature brand: the award-winning menu, the impeccable service, and the vibrantly elegant, yet comfortable atmosphere. For nearly half a century, Perry's has been skillfully carving up those three elements for its patrons to deliver an experience that is truly Rare and Well Done®.

Perry's remains true to its roots with its butcher-fresh steaks – including Perry's Reserve Texas Akaushi Wagyu, Prime USDA-Aged and Certified Upper Choice – signature tableside presentations and carvings, as well as its flagship menu item – a mouth-watering, seven-finger-high pork chop. Guests are invited to make the experience their own with 17 curated ways to customize their steak, paired with 16 sides options available to suit any appetite. Throughout the evening, tableside presentations bring Perry's dishes to life. Guests end their nights on a high note with dessert, most notably flaming finished tableside. Other fan favorites include innovative surf & turf signatures and other seafood entrees created by Perry's Master Development Chef Rick Moonen. A Celebrity Chef and member of the American Culinary Hall of Fame, Chef Moonen is the nation's leading authority on sustainable seafood.

To whet our Omaha guests' appetites, Perry's Steakhouse Online Market currently ships signature items nationwide including Perry's famous pork chop, Prime steaks, sides, steak seasoning, steak butter, signature sauces and other special offers. Plus, Perry's recently launched ShopPerrysWines.com : a new, direct-to-consumer website dedicated exclusively to their six Perry's Reserve Wines.

Operating Hours

Dinner service will be available Monday thru Thursday from 4 – 10 p.m., Fridays 10:30 a.m. – 10 p.m., Saturday from 4 – 10 p.m., and Sunday 4 – 9 p.m. The full menu will be available for car-side TO-GO every day during regular business hours.

About Perry's Steakhouse & Grille

Perry's Steakhouse & Grille has earned a faithful following by perfecting Prime since 1979. Beginning as a small butcher shop, Perry's has grown into a renowned group of award-winning restaurants featuring USDA Prime beef, tableside carvings, signature selections, flamed desserts and handcrafted cocktails at its Bar 79®. Specializing in a Rare and Well Done® experience, Perry's currently operates steakhouse locations across Texas and in Birmingham, Chicago, Denver, Miami, Nashville, Raleigh, and Richmond, with a location in Phoenix slated to open in late spring 2026, and Omaha in summer 2027.

Additional concepts include Perry & Sons Market & Grille (the original butcher shop in Houston) as well as CARVE American Grille and VERDAD True Modern Mexican, both located in Austin. For more information, please visit https://perrysrestaurants.com/

About Avenue One

A destination that Omaha has been desiring, Avenue One brings an unparalleled level of urban living where it is needed most—in the city's fastest-growing region and along its number-one commerce corridor—West Omaha on Dodge Expressway. Visit, stay, work, and live within over 200 acres centered around a modern adaptation of a traditional main street. Walkable and wellness-centric, Avenue One unites all facets of life with ease, convenience, and vibrancy. Avenue One will create an elevated experience that meets the needs of our guests each and every day. For more information, visit https://avenueoneomaha.com/.

About Jasper Stone Partners

Jasper Stone Partners was founded in 2007 as a boutique private real estate investment firm to source and manage real estate investment opportunities for high-net-worth families and partnerships, and is the master developer for Avenue One. Jasper Stone's mission is to serve by creating places people love and accomplishes the mission through developing best-in-class residential communities and inspiring commercial projects. For more information, visit https://www.jspdevelopment.com/.

Avenue One is a collaborative effort with Jasper Stone Partners, Poag Development Group, and JLL.

MEDIA CONTACT

Jocelyn Elmore, Public Relations

[email protected]

(984) 480-8769

SOURCE Perry's Restaurants