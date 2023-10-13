Award-Winning Pharmacist and Biopharmaceutical Entrepreneur Dr. David Dalton Honored with "BANNERED HERO" Award from Sigma Pi Phi Fraternity

Dr. Dalton recognized for his legacy and contributions to business growth, civic engagement and community uplift

HARRISBURG, Pa., Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. David Dalton, an award-winning pharmacist and biopharmaceutical entrepreneur, was recently recognized as one of twelve 'BANNERED HEROES' at a celebration for Pennsylvania's African American Veterans hosted by The State Museum of Pennsylvania and Sigma Pi Phi Fraternity.

In partnership with the State Museum of Pennsylvania, BANNERED HEROES is sponsored by the Beta Pi Boulé Chapter (Harrisburg, PA) of Sigma Pi Phi Fraternity (the Boulé), of which Dr. Dalton is a member. Founded in 1904, the Boulé is the oldest African-American Greek organization. Notable members include W.E.B. DuBois, Charles R. Drew, James Weldon Johnson, Ralph Bunche, Andrew J. Young, Colin Powell, James E. Clyburn, John Lewis, Wynton Marsalis, Barak Obama, Kenneth Chenault and Wes Moore, among others. The Boulé is committed to elevating Black communities by striving to eliminate barriers to civic, social, political, educational and economic well-being.

Born in West Virginia, Dalton lived in Dillsburg, PA for more than thirty years. He received a BS in Pharmacy from West Virginia University in 1971 and was honored as one of the top ten graduates within the last century. Dalton became a Doctor of Pharmacy in 1974. From 1971 to 1976, he served in the US Air Force and is the first Black pharmaceutical executive in the chain drug industry. He is in the 'Four Halls of Fame' and also received the U.S. Senatorial Medal of Freedom. Dr. Dalton is an inductee of three Halls of Fame, is a recipient of the Senatorial Medal of Freedom, and has been recognized by several presidents of the United States.

"An unwavering beacon of service, Dr. David Dalton stands as a testament to the power of dedication and community spirit," said Tyorne Powell, President, Beta Pi Boule Chapter. "With a heart as vast as his legacy, he has tirelessly uplifted others for decades, embodying the true essence of a veteran and community businessman. His record of service illuminates our path towards a brighter future."

In addition to his 45 years of experience in the pharmaceutical world, Dr. Dalton served for more than 18 years as Vice President of Rite Aid, a chain of retail drug stores, and then founded and served as Chairman, President, CEO of several successful pharmaceutical and pharmaceutical-related companies: Mednet, ManagedcareRx, Sivault Systems. Dr. Dalton is the owner and CEO of UNIVEC, Inc. and is presently Chairman, President, and CEO of Wellness Teladoc, Pharmacy Services Inc, and Health Resources Inc.

Dr. Dalton is one of the original members and directors of the National Council of Prescription Drug Programs and founder of the National Minority Health Association in 1988. Notably, the International Forum on Advancements in Healthcare named Dr. Dalton as one of the "Top 100 Healthcare Leaders" in 2019 and "Top 100 Healthcare Visionaries" in 2021. Among the 40 companies he has founded, Health Resources, Inc. is the first African-American pharmaceutical and benefits management company, working with more than 50,000 retail pharmacies to fill prescriptions.

Dr. Dalton's recognition as a BANNERED HERO is historic and unique because the exhibition – the first of its kind – will remain in The Pennsylvania State Museum through Veteran's Day. Dr. Dalton is also one of the 18 veterans to have a banner hanging in Pennsylvania's Soldiers Grove, located behind the capitol.

About Sigma Pi Phi Fraternity

Founded in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on May 15, 1904, Sigma Pi Phi Fraternity is the oldest Black Greek-letter graduate-level fraternity in existence. Its founders were six extraordinary Black American men who supported the vision of establishing a fraternity for men of achievement as articulated by its primary founder, Henry McKee Minton. Minton envisioned a fraternity in which Black men of distinction would be invited to become members of a close fraternal union for their mutual benefit and to seek to enhance their underserved communities.

Sigma Pi Phi remains true to its original purposes of enhancing the professional and interpersonal lives of its members and contributing to the enhancement of underserved communities. Importantly, the Fraternity has systematically embraced programs and activities that support historically Black colleges and universities, national civil rights organizations and causes, and local scholarship programs for youth, particularly for young Black males. The Fraternity contributed to the establishment of the Museum of African American History and Culture and continues to support organizations committed to enhancing community health as well as social, economic and educational opportunities.

Contact:

Rachael Doff, SVP/Chief of Staff, JHB Holdings

[email protected]

About John Hope Bryant Holdings, LLC (JHBH)

John Hope Bryant Holdings, LLC (JHBH) is the global umbrella holding company for all the business, thought leadership, advisory and philanthropic undertakings of American entrepreneur John Hope Bryant. JHBH and John Hope Bryant are committed to maximizing untapped human capital at scale, and building business and community enterprises that are in equal part committed to 'doing well', and to 'doing good', too.

Press Contact:

Per/Se Media Group

(404) 885-6678

SOURCE Sigma Pi Phi Fraternity