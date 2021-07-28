Award-Winning Point-of-Sale Fintech Platform LendingUSA Closes $200 Million Senior Credit Facility From Atalaya and Credit Suisse

SHERMAN OAKS, Calif., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LendingUSA, a leading provider of point-of-sale financing, has closed a new credit facility of $200 million from Atalaya Capital Management and Credit Suisse. Sector Financial Inc., an affiliate of Credit Suisse, provided access to the credit facility. LendingUSA has previously closed credit facilities from both Atalaya and Credit Suisse.

Since its founding in 2015, LendingUSA has grown to serve more than 10,000 merchant clients throughout the United States and has processed billions in borrower loan requests. Its merchant partners, which include funeral homes, pet retailers, tax service providers and more, use LendingUSA to offer financing to their customers at the point of sale. Its easy-to-use online platform allows merchants to submit an application and receive a loan decision within minutes.

The new credit facility will allow LendingUSA to continue to expand its products and services.

"This is an important step forward for LendingUSA. This funding capacity will allow us to keep expanding and stay true to our vision in helping our customers to finance the important moments in life," says Camilo Concha, founder and CEO of LendingUSA. "Securing this credit facility with Atalaya and Credit Suisse will help us get to the next level of our journey."

"It's a pleasure to work with financial institutions like Atalaya and Credit Suisse," says Adam Contino, CFO of LendingUSA. "We look forward to accelerating our innovation with the help of this funding capacity."

About LendingUSA

LendingUSA is an award-winning point-of-sale fintech company that offers merchants a seamless financing solution with access to loan decisions in seconds, promotional financing terms, and low monthly payment options for its customers across various niche markets. Founded in 2015, LendingUSA has enrolled over 10,000 merchants nationwide and has processed nearly $10 billion in borrower loan requests.

LendingUSA is committed to creating the best financing experience available through its proprietary point-of-sale lending solution. The company boasts a consumer rating of 4.8 out of five stars on BirdEye. All loans are made by its lending partners.

About Atalaya Capital Management

Atalaya Capital Management is a privately held, SEC-registered, alternative investment advisory firm. Atalaya primarily focuses on making private credit and special opportunities investments in three principal asset classes — specialty finance, real estate, and corporate. Founded in 2006, Atalaya is headquartered in New York City and has approximately $6 billion in assets under management.

For more information, visit https://www.atalayacap.com.

