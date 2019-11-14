Award-Winning PR Agency SSPR Opens Denver Office

DENVER, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SSPR LLC, a PR agency focused on technology and consumer brands, today announced the company has opened a new office in Denver, Colorado. Headquartered in Colorado Springs, SSPR also has offices in Chicago, Philadelphia and San Francisco. A growing roster of Denver-area clients prompted the company to open a second Colorado location to accommodate increasing demand.

The agency's new Denver office is located on Wazee Street in the trendy Milk Market district, which is quickly becoming home to an expanding array of businesses. Denver's population has grown by nearly 20% since 2010, and the area has the ninth-largest share of technology workers in U.S. tech hub cities. As the Denver boom continues, demand for business services like public relations is growing.

The Denver office is led by experienced PR professionals, including Vice President Shannon Tucker, who was included in the "50 on Fire" list by American Inno for being a notable disruptor on the PR scene. Tucker joins Liz Reilly, Senior Media Lead at SSPR, who was recognized last year by PR News as a "Rising Star" for her strategic successes, quick-fire ideas and enthusiasm to deliver on client campaigns.

"We're excited to make history by opening our second Colorado office in Denver," said SSPR CEO Heather Kelly, who began at the agency as an intern 20 years ago and moved the headquarters from Chicago to Colorado Springs as CEO in 2015. "SSPR has helped Denver-based companies tell their stories for many years, and we couldn't be more thrilled to officially join them in this growing, vibrant city."

The agency, which was recently named to PR News' "Top Places to Work," is hiring in Denver as it gears up to serve more clients in a city that is rapidly solidifying its status as a top-10 tech hub. SSPR already works with Denver-area clients in a variety of sectors. The agency is currently exploring opportunities and engaging with clients in insurance and healthcare tech, ad tech, email marketing, AI, food and beverage, consumer goods, security, data management, cybersecurity and other industries.

Denver-area organizations in any sector looking for an experienced, cutting-edge agency to tell their stories are encouraged to reach out to Tucker at stucker@sspr.com. PR professionals seeking a fast-paced, innovative career are also encouraged to reach out to Tucker about SSPR's open positions.

About SSPR

SSPR LLC is an agile, innovative public relations agency that specializes in executing media and social media strategy for businesses ranging from early-stage startups to Fortune 500 companies. The company has offices across the U.S., emphasizing strong workplace culture and inclusion. SSPR's business goal is to, "work with clients we love, organizations we believe in and projects where making something great together can happen." SSPR has been listed as a Top Place to Work by PR News and has been recognized by the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, with many stellar employees selected as PR Rising Stars and Agency Elite Finalists in 2019 alone. Learn more about how SSPR pushes PR boundaries to help clients launch brands, disrupt industries and engage with the audiences that matter most at sspr.com.

