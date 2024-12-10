AWARD-WINNING PRIVATE ISLAND CRUISE DESTINATION RENAMED 'RELAXAWAY, HALF MOON CAY' IN SUPPORT OF ENHANCEMENT AND EXPANSION

Improvements to Provide Opportunities for More Guests to Visit Breathtaking Destination

MIAMI, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Half Moon Cay, the highly-rated and award-winning exclusive destination known for beautiful beaches and crystal-clear waters in The Bahamas, is being renamed RelaxAway, Half Moon Cay in support of its enhancements and the experience guests can expect as they are immersed in this tropical paradise. The announcement was made today jointly by Holland America Line and Carnival Cruise Line.

Half Moon Cay, the highly rated exclusive destination in The Bahamas, is being enhanced and renamed RelaxAway, Half Moon Cay.

The two cruise lines are partnering on the enhancements, which will include an expanded beachfront experience, lunch venues, a variety of bars, and other features that will reinforce the destination's natural beauty and tropical appeal. A newly-constructed pier on the north side will allow ships to dock, including Carnival's Excel class ships that will be able to visit the island for the first time.

Guests will arrive at distinct welcome plazas on the island's south and north sides, spanning over one mile of white-sand beach. The existing development on the south side will receive a refreshing Bahamian touch-up, a new beach club, an updated lunch venue and renovated facilities. The newly developed north side will feature two lunch venues and a variety of island-themed bars. There will also be a new tram service, making getting around easy and convenient. In addition, lounging areas will be expanded, cabanas added and a new shore excursion pier on the north side will connect guests with recreational activities. All RelaxAway, Half Moon Cay upgrades are designed with nature in mind, including architecture that complements the island's stunning authenticity.

"Holland America guests have loved Half Moon Cay for its natural beauty since it opened as a port of call in 1997," said Beth Bodensteiner, president of Holland America Line. "The south side of the island, where Holland America has always visited, will remain the secluded paradise our guests are accustomed to and a marquee destination for almost every cruise visiting the Caribbean. The new beach club and refreshed food and beverage spaces will embrace and preserve the island's pristine beauty while enhancing our award-winning experience."

"Calling this piece of paradise RelaxAway, Half Moon Cay reinforces our commitment to preserve the attributes that make the destination so appealing as we expand access and welcome more guests to the destination's crystal-clear waters, white-sand beaches and lush landscapes," said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. "Many of our 2026 and beyond itineraries will feature both RelaxAway and Celebration Key, providing guests with complimentary experiences enjoying both idyllic and ultimate beach days."

The destination's enhancements will begin to be completed by summer 2026 and continue through the end of the year. Further details will be shared in the coming months.

For more information about Holland America Line, consult a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL HAL (877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com.

For additional information on Carnival Cruise Line and to book a cruise vacation on Carnival, call 1-800-CARNIVAL, visit http://carnival.com, or contact your favorite travel advisor or online travel site.

ABOUT HOLLAND AMERICA LINE

Holland America Line (a division of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK) has been exploring the world for 150+ years with expertly crafted itineraries, extraordinary service and genuine connections to the destinations. Offering an ideal perfectly-sized ship experience, its fleet visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world and has shared the thrill of Alaska for more than 75 years — longer than any other cruise line. Holland America Line's 11 vessels feature a diverse range of enriching activities and amenities focused on destination immersion and personalized travel. Guests enjoy the best entertainment at sea, and dining venues featuring exclusive dishes by world-famous chefs. A new global fresh fish program brings more than 80 types of fresh fish on board, sourced and served locally in regions around the world.

ABOUT CARNIVAL CRUISE LINE

Carnival Cruise Line, part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK), is the first cruise line to sail over 100 million guests and is proud to be known as America's Cruise Line, for carrying more Americans and serving more U.S. homeports than any other. Since its founding in 1972, Carnival has continually revolutionized the cruise industry and popularized the cruise vacation as an affordable and fun travel option. Carnival operates from 14 U.S. and two Australian homeports, as well as seasonally from Europe and employs more than 48,000 team members representing 120 nationalities.

Carnival's fleet of 27 ships reflects an exciting period of growth that continues with the addition of seven ships through 2033: two ships joining in February 2025 when P&O Cruises Australia integrates into Carnival; a fourth and fifth Excel class ship scheduled for 2027 and 2028 respectively; followed by three additional new ships from an innovative new class currently under development. Carnival's next new guest offering will be the all-new exclusive destination, Celebration Key, set to debut on Grand Bahama next summer.

SOURCE Carnival Cruise Line