Award-Winning Programmer and Software Engineer Arion Hardison Building 'Medicare for All' Health Management System; Launches First of Three Phases and Funding Campaign

LOS ANGELES, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Software engineer Arion Hardison announced he was building the digital infrastructure for a national Medicare for All program (https://medicare.dev/), starting with phase one: a population health management tool released for HHS and patient use. Medicare.dev initiates the process of providing a single-payer, managed healthcare system to communities by first creating a solid HHS/health-and-wellness infrastructure. This will allow local public health and social services organizations to begin networking and connecting via a national provider database.

"I've been very interested in the concept of Medicare for All for a while now, and I haven't seen anyone making progress with it – so I just started to build it," said Hardison. "My number one goal is to provide a public health utility system that everyone can use. Medicare.dev is based on three core tenets: Patient Focus, Evidence Based practice, and Single Payer. By Patient Focus, I mean the doctor is lending expertise, but not dictating every aspect of the patient's care. Patients are given multiple options for their care, rather than just following directions. The second tenet is Evidence Based: all providers on the network, both licensed and unlicensed, have evidence or expertise to support the positions that they hold. Essentially, their practice and service directly leads to improved clinical health outcomes."

"The third and probably most crucial tenet is Single Payer," Hardison continued. "In order to maintain true health, you have to take a wholistic approach: considering physical, mental, and emotional well-being altogether. But it's difficult for the average patient to identify and pay the multiple practitioners they may need, or have those practitioners collaborate as necessary, without a single, convenient platform. The Single Payer aspect streamlines this process in many ways, not the least of which is billing. This public health utility allows someone to log in and see all of their practitioners in one place. And this is just the start. I invite practitioners and the public to visit Medicare.dev and explore what I'm building."

Currently, the project has the following members:

2,000+ dietitians across 50 states and 3 countries

25k+ members have signed up to reserve their place in line

1,000+ licensed providers across 3 countries

500+ In-Home Care providers across 50 states

