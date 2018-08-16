Award Winning Real-Time Feedback Program Delivers Better Patient Engagement to the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA)

SAN MATEO, Calif. and ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Halfaker and Associates, LLC (halfaker.com), a technology solutions provider within the Federal Government's health, intelligence, defense and security sectors has partnered with Medallia, Inc. (www.medallia.com), the global leader in customer experience management software, and Deloitte (www.deloitte.com), a market leader in customer experience, to transform how VA measures, collects, and acts upon Veteran and employee feedback through the Veteran Oriented Interactive Customer Evaluation (VOICE) program.

As the nation's largest integrated health care system with more than 1,200 facilities including hospitals and clinics with over 300,000 employees, VA provides critical healthcare services to more than 9 million Veterans. Halfaker, Medallia, and Deloitte work hand-in-hand with VA leadership to weave the Veteran voice into the agency's regular operations and healthcare service delivery through the collection survey data that is used to transform the Veteran experience.

VOICE is built on Medallia Experience Cloud™, one of the first cloud applications implemented within VA, as part of its holistic approach to measuring customer and employee experience. VOICE distributes surveys to Veterans via secure email after set interactions with VA, giving Veterans an opportunity to provide honest feedback along every step of the Veteran Journey Map. VOICE aggregates, analyzes, and displays survey and comment responses via interactive dashboards and comprehensive modules, allowing VA leadership to drive needed service improvement actions. VOICE also ingests information from nearly 200 open social media sites to support and resolve Veteran's responses that may indicate Veteran homelessness or suicide risk. As a testament to its broad-ranging impact, VOICE has received the 2018 FedHealth IT Innovation Award in recognition of work completed in support of improved Veteran care.

"We believe strongly that our Veterans who have served this country deserve the best healthcare in the world, and our top priority is to provide a positive experience for millions of these heroes who rely on VA for routine, critical, and ongoing care," said Halfaker President and CEO, Dawn Halfaker. "Thanks to VOICE, VA staff are able to practice near real-time response and action to help at-risk Veterans and create an open dialogue about what patients want."

Halfaker's partnership with Medallia extends its impact in the public sector allowing for greater government accountability, citizen engagement, and increased cost-savings in providing citizen services at key government agencies. Together, Halfaker and Medallia build transformative programs that engage employees at all levels of the organization to optimize every experience and provide greater value for critical systems at government organizations.

About Halfaker



At Halfaker, we create, modernize, integrate, and secure mission-critical systems for government organizations to improve the health, security, and well-being of all Americans. We are proud to be a service-disabled Veteran-owned, woman-owned, small business. To learn more about Halfaker, please visit www.halfaker.com.

About Medallia



Medallia's vision is simple: to create a world where companies are loved by customers and employees alike. Hundreds of the world's largest companies and organizations trust Medallia's Software-as-a-Service application to help them capture customer feedback everywhere the customer is (on the phone, in store, online, mobile), understand it in real-time, and deliver insights and action everywhere—from the C-suite to the frontline—to improve their performance. Medallia has offices in Silicon Valley, New York, London, Paris, Munich, Sydney, Buenos Aires, and Tel Aviv. Learn more at www.medallia.com.

About Deloitte



Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including 80 percent of the Fortune 500 and more than 6,000 private and middle market companies. Our people work across more than 20 industry sectors to deliver measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in our capital markets, inspire clients to make their most challenging business decisions with confidence, and help lead the way toward a stronger economy and a healthy society. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Please see www.deloitte.com/us/about for a detailed description of our legal structure.

