Award-Winning Respect My Vote! Campaign Re-Launches for 2020 Election

WASHINGTON, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hip Hop Caucus, the political arm of Hip Hop, is re-launching their Respect My Vote! non-partisan campaign just in time for the 2020 election. Respect My Vote! is the longest running, most successful Hip Hop voter mobilization campaign. This year, the 2020 campaign is focused on ensuring communities are able to vote amidst the COVID-19 crisis, returning citizens exercise their right to vote, and young people are inspired to vote on issues such as racial justice and climate justice.

People can register to vote and sign up to vote by mail at www.respectmyvote.com, and join the campaign by pledging to vote, signing up to volunteer in their communities, and spreading the word through their personal social media platforms. The Respect My Vote! campaign initially launched in 2008 and over the years received participation from influential voices in Hip Hop culture such as T.I., 2 Chainz, Keke Palmer, Charlamagne Tha God, Angela Simmons and Amber Rose amongst many others.

"2020 is the year of truth. There has never been a more critical time than now for young Black, Indigenous and People of Color to vote," said Rev. Lennox Yearwood Jr., the President and Founder of Hip Hop Caucus. "Respect My Vote! engages the Hip Hop community because the power of our cultural expression is a force that we must also bring to the polls. We will not let our democracy be threatened, the Hip Hop community will vote this November."

Since 2008, this campaign has focused on long-term goals such as establishing voting as part of young people's civic lifestyle and motivating young people to be voices and activists for justice, equity, and sustainability. The campaign is targeting states such as AL, CO, FL, GA, MI, MN, NC, NV, PA, TX, VA, and WI.

This year, the election season has been hit with its most notable obstacle, COVID-19 safety concerns. As a result, Hip Hop Caucus' Respect My Vote! is prepared with response strategies to protect voters from voter suppression and is helping voters register for mail-in ballots in states where absentee voting is available. The campaign also educates the public on voter laws by state including ex-offenders' right to vote, debunking the myth that if convicted of a felony, you permanently lose your right to vote.

For more information about the Respect My Vote! campaign, to sign up to volunteer, and to get informed voting laws by state, please visit www.respectmyvote.com.

About Hip Hop Caucus (www.hiphopcaucus.org)

Formed in 2004, the Hip Hop Caucus (HHC) is a non-profit, non-partisan organization that leverages Hip Hop culture to encourage young people to participate in the democratic process. Through a collaborative leadership network, HHC addresses core issues affecting underserved communities. HHC programs and campaigns support solution-driven community organizing led by today's young leaders.

