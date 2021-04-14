Award-Winning Restaurant Fi'lia Opens in Dubai

Chadi Farhat, Chief Operating Officer, sbe states: "We are delighted to bring our honest Italian culinary concept Fi'lia to the Middle East, which will be focused on empowering the incredible leadership team of women, from our chefs to mixologists to managers. Fi'lia will be a destination for our guests and residents at SLS Dubai, and we look forward to welcoming the locals to discover this culinary experience as well."

Sara Aqel, Chef de Cuisine, Fi'lia Dubai adds: "I am so excited to be part of this amazing concept. With Fi'lia, I can finally be a woman of the kitchen, instead of 'just being in' the kitchen and I'm doing what I love most with a great team of other women around me."

Run by a team of ambitious women, striving for culinary greatness and excellent service, Fi'lia celebrates a genuine approach to Italian cuisine with a hint of Mediterranean influence. Fi'lia is committed to authenticity and honesty. The menu is inspired by the recipes and traditions that were passed on from one generation of women to the next and the name for the concept is born from this generational approach. From "Nonna," Italian for grandmother, to "Mamma," Italian for mother and "figlia" - now "Fi'lia," Italian for "daughter," adding a modern twist to traditional and much-loved Italian-Mediterranean dishes prepared with the freshest ingredients.

Nonna's creations include well-known favourites such as Ravioli quattro formaggi and the lasagna which was named after her. Mamma's dishes serve up contemporary creations such as the Burratina, the Cozze e vongole (mussels and clams) and the Beef Tenderloin, cooked to perfection. Fi'lia adds modern touches to the Italian-Mediterranean meals from Beef Tartare dressed with egg yolk jam and pecans to Seabass served with a crunchy feta and herbs crust. Naturally, pizza is a must at this stylish eatery - baked freshly with handmade dough and garnished with the finest ingredients from Italy. Staying true to empowering women, the beverage menu features a 100% female produced wine list and a special cocktail menu with female led spirits that are sure to evoke a story in every sip.

Located on the 70th floor of SLS Dubai with 360-degree views over Dubai's impressive skyline, the iconic Burj Khalifa and an outdoor terrace perfect for al fresco dining, the restaurant was designed by acclaimed Bishop Design and exudes a modern Mediterranean charm. Inside, guests can lounge and dine by the pizza bar which is the centerpiece of Fi'lia with its impressive copper ovens, while the live cooking station adds a contemporary touch. Flooded with natural light, guests await a journey through a hybrid of diverse yet seamless spaces. Fi'lia can host up to 76 people on its terrace, as well as 128 indoor. Open for lunch and dinner, this is where creativity, craftsmanship, and community all share a seat at the table.

Fi'lia is one of the culinary concepts that Accor acquired when they completed the acquisition of sbe hotel brands in November 2020.

Address: SLS Hotel & Residences, Marasi Drive Business Bay, Dubai – 70th floor

Phone: +971 46070770

Open Sunday – Saturday

Breakfast: 7AM – 10:30AM

Lunch: 12:30PM – 15:30PM

Dinner: 18:30PM – 12:00AM

About SLS

SLS is the home of an extraordinary experience coupled with a playful ambiance. Culinary artistry, theatrical interiors, subversive design touches and unexpected indulgences are at the heart of every SLS property. Collaborations with leading developers, architects, designers and chefs allow SLS to continue anticipating, innovating and shaping the future of luxury lifestyle living. With seven properties in Beverly Hills, Miami, Bahamas, Cancun, and Dubai, SLS is set to open two additional properties in Puerto Madero, Argentina and Hallandale Beach by 2022. SLS Hotels & Residences is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group consisting of more than 5,100 properties and 10,000 food and beverage venues throughout 110 countries. Learn more at SLSHotels.com.

