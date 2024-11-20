Award-Winning Royal Texan Homes LLC Welcomes Acclaimed Real Estate Expert Glenda Hampton

Local Real Estate Veteran and Community Advocate Brings Talent and Heart to the Team

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Texan Homes LLC is proud to welcome Glenda Hampton as its new Relationship Manager—a role that perfectly aligns with her vast experience, commitment to service and deep-rooted ties to the Montgomery County community. Known for her work as a respected real estate professional, community advocate and mentor, Hampton brings a unique blend of expertise and heart to the award-winning team at Royal Texan Homes LLC.

Glenda Hampton, Relationship Manager at Royal Texan Homes LLC

Raised in Montgomery, Hampton's impressive background is marked by an unwavering dedication to people and purpose. After attending Montgomery High School, she enlisted in the U.S. Army before earning a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice with a minor in Speech Communications from Sam Houston State University.

Her path to real estate was shaped by her experiences in service, with initial roles in loan processing and mortgage origination, which provided a unique perspective on both sides of the closing table. In 2010, Hampton transitioned to real estate sales and quickly earned recognition as a highly respected agent. Her leadership roles as a Productivity Coach for Keller Williams in Conroe and The Woodlands empowered her to guide hundreds of agents in building their careers, earning her a reputation as a dedicated mentor and client advocate known as "Coach G."

Beyond her professional achievements, Hampton serves as a long-standing community leader. She was the President of the Crisis Assistance Center and the Secretary of the North County Football League. She currently serves as the President of the Willis ISD football booster club. She is also a devoted wife and mother of three, including her son DeBraun, a talented wide receiver for the University of Florida Gators with a promising potential in professional football. Her reputation for integrity and commitment makes her a natural fit with the values Royal Texan Homes holds dear: Faith, Integrity and Relationship.

Hampton and Royal Texan Homes found common ground in their shared commitment to building relationships and delivering promises. "Anyone who knows Glenda can attest to her enthusiasm for real estate and her genuine care for others," said Mark Garraty, owner of Royal Texan Homes LLC. "She's deeply embedded in the community and actively supports local initiatives, charities and her church. We're thrilled that she has chosen to bring her talents to our team."

In her new position as Relationship Manager, Hampton will lead community outreach and client relations as Royal Texan Homes expands its presence in Montgomery County with a new showcase home in High Meadow West and a new model home in The Cedars community. Glenda brings warmth, experience and a personal touch to Royal Texan Homes LLC that make clients feel at home before they even move in. Royal Texan Homes LLC is delighted to welcome Glenda Hampton, as she brings her unique blend of professionalism, heart and community commitment to our team.

About Royal Texan Homes LLC

Royal Texan Homes LLC is dedicated to blending timeless historical design with proven construction innovation. Our philosophy is built on truth, integrity and meaningful client engagement throughout the entire homebuilding process. We create homes that go beyond just living spaces—they become personal sanctuaries that reflect your unique story and bring your vision to life. Discover more at royaltexan.com.

