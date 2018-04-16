Award-Winning S. FL Architecture Firm for Past 30 Years, Rex Nichols Architects (RNA), Selects Simply the Best PR as Agency of Record to Herald Company's Growth & Evolving Focus

RNA's history is based on designing luxury homes in the Fort Lauderdale area that has earned eleven American Institute of Architects awards. According to founder Rex Nichols, "We have expanded our business into designing and developing multifamily residential properties, restaurants, hotel, clubs, retails and condos throughout South Florida. Through this ongoing process, we have evolved into a company which creates opportunities for real estate development." RNA also has evolved its style focus from classical to Bauhaus modern to the contemporary design the team focuses on today.

Alex Penna, Master in Sustainable Architecture and Senior Designer, oversees researching and implementing the contemporary design process by combining the minimalist style and tropical design with the deconstruction architectural language derived from the philosopher Jacques Derrida. Alex has worked on sustainable design projects all over the U.S., Europe and the Middle East and has participated in such projects as Battersea Power Station, the largest sustainable development in London valued at $12 billion, Victoria Transport Interchange 2 and One Hyde Park, also in London.

RNA has recently been pre-qualified to design two waterfront towers at a new development in Dubai. They are the leading design team for a joint-venture project with Robert Swedroe Architects.

Additional current projects include:

Glass House under permit with Jeff Hendricks Homes on Las Olas Isles

on Las Olas Isles Six Townhouses on Ocean Front in Pompano Beach

Two 4,000 square foot homes in Fort Lauderdale on Intracoastal

on Intracoastal Las Olas Isles 6,000 square foot home

S House Real Estate Development Property

Waterfront Towers in Dubai

Resort Beach Club, 72,000 square foot on Palm Beach County

And others

"Simply the Best PR will launch a series of PR and social media campaigns targeting the design, builder and upscale consumer media focused on highlighting the award-winning, sustainable designs by RNA," states Kim Morgan, President of STB PR.

