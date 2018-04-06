Award-Winning Scholar Chases Homer With New Epic

ROCKLIN, Calif., April 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of National Poetry Month, award-winning scholar and author, Dhrubajyoti (Dru) Bhattacharya, announces the forthcoming release of a mixed-media multicultural epic poem, "Light of the North Star". The work straddles the Eastern and Western canons by telling a tale of two empires from ancient Greece and India after the Trojan War and a flood that submerged the city of Dwaraka. It is a story of the cycle of life, its trials and tribulations, faith and reason, friendship and betrayal, love and loss, and the pursuit of happiness.

"Light of the North Star" is an original tale that comes on the heels of the 62nd translation of Homer's "Odyssey" and over 99 translations of "The Iliad" to date. The entire work is divided into three parts with each part consisting of 8 chapters (or "Books") with full-colored graphic illustrations. Part I, "The Descent", will be the first installment of a trilogy to become available in both e-book and audiobook formats.

The audiobook is narrated by actors, Dominic Keating and Jean Gilpin, and produced by Deyan Studios. Dominic Keating, known for his role as Lieutenant Malcom Reed on "Star Trek", recently rendered a narration of "the Iliad", and Jean Gilpin who has worked on adventure films, including "X-Men: Days of Future Past", "The Chronicles of Riddick", and "Dawn of the Planet of the Apes". "Dominic and Jean exude the perfect combination of charm and charisma to bring this work to life," says Bhattacharya. The e-book will be published by the Global Academy of Population Health in Rocklin, California, and the audiobook will be produced by Deyan Studios in Northridge, California.

