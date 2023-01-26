Award-Winning Scholar Pens New Book on the Unimaginable Events Shaping the World During 2019-2022

Dr. Luis Martínez-Fernández's book sheds insightful light on political, geopolitical and cultural transformations that have, as the author says, turned the world upside down.

WINDERMERE, Fla., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From the start of the COVID-19 Pandemic in 2020, through the wave of social upheaval following the killing of George Floyd, climate change-induced catastrophic floods, droughts, and other forms of extreme weather, the January 6th attempted coup at the US Capitol, and through Putin's brutal invasion of Ukraine, in the last four years, the world has been turned upside down. Dr. Luis Martínez-Fernández's book launching February 15, 2023, titled "When the World Turned Upside Down: Politics, Culture, and the Unimaginable Events of 2019-2022" examines how almost every aspect of life has been profoundly affected from economics, politics, and geopolitics to society and culture.

New Book Launching February 15, 2023, "When The World Turned Upside Down: Politics, Culture and The Unimaginable Events of 2019-2022" by Dr. Luis Martínez-Fernández Dr. Luis Martínez-Fernández

Award-winning historian and nationally syndicated columnist Dr. Luis Martínez-Fernández skillfully examines these events from the intersection of opinion journalism, chronicling, and historical analysis. This rare combination of methods and perspectives offers readers unique insights on various subjects and how history sheds light on historical developments of the past four years. This book invites readers to a dialogue between the past and present and, occasionally, the future.

"In 'When the World Turned Upside Down,' Luis Martínez-Fernández demonstrates that he is not 'merely' an acclaimed historian but an engaging, sharp-witted social commentator. This excellent collection of columns, written during and about what Martínez-Fernández rightly terms 'the unimaginable events of 2019-2022,' is dazzling for his easy, readable blend of history, sociology, popular culture, politics, and more," said Jeff Robbins, Boston Herald and Creators Syndicate.

Book Information

Title: When the World Turned Upside Down: Politics, Culture, and the Unimaginable Events of 2019-2022, by Luis Martínez-Fernández (a collection of 66 essays and opinion columns written between 2019 and 2022)

Pages: 442

ISBN: (PDF) 9781433195983

ISBN: (ePUB) 9781433195990

DOI: 10.3726/b20055

Language: English

Publisher: Peter Lang, New York, Bern, Berlin, Brussels, Oxford, Wien, 2023.

Scheduled release date: February 15, 2023, it will be available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble and retail bookstores in the US and internationally

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Dr. Luis Martinez-Fernandez is a historian, university professor, nationally syndicated colum­nist with Creators Syndicate, and public speaker whose fields of expertise include Latin America, the Caribbean, international affairs and world cultures, and Latinos/Hispanics. Find further information at Luis Martínez-Fernández on Wikipedia and on his website: https://www.culturaltranslations.com.

ABOUT THE PUBLISHER

Headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Peter Lang Group has more than 50 years of experience in academic publishing, with an active list of 40,000+ titles in the Humanities and Social Sciences. Peter Lang titles are made available worldwide through partnerships with online retailers, bookstores, distributors, and academic libraries. To learn more, go to https://www.peterlang.com/. To place an order write to [email protected].

INTERVIEWS BY REQUEST

Primary Contact: Dr. Luis Martínez-Fernández, [email protected]

Media Contact: Lynette Hoy, [email protected], 4156943004

SOURCE Luis Martínez-Fernández