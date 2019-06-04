Award-Winning Sculptor, Artist and Inventor Dr. Stanley Taub Displays Work in New York and Los Angeles

NEW YORK, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Stanley Taub (http://stanleytaubartist.com/two/) — the soon to be 88-year-old modern day "Renaissance Man" — is renowned in the field of plastic surgery for a variety of medical discoveries, including the Taub Oral Panendoscope. Dr. Taub is also highly regarded for his multimedia art: primarily glassworks and bronze sculptures. Many of his pieces, including a full-sized sculpture of his figure-skating wife, are on display at various prestigious locations throughout the U.S. and abroad.

Dr. Taub the Sculptor

Mini iRoller Package Attention film buffs and Clint Eastwood fans!! Here is the sculpture of one of the greatest film actors and directors of all time, CLINT EASTWOOD (Circa 1980's). A larger than life size bust that exquisitely captures his remarkable persona.

Beginning in 1963, in addition to his plastic surgery practice, Dr. Taub began his career as a sculptural artist. From busts, models, and full figural sculptures, Dr. Taub's pieces have earned multiple prizes and accolades. Dr. Taub's work remains on display, and he continues to give private viewings and occasional gallery showings.

Some of Dr. Taub's most famous, specific sculptures include:

The Clint Eastwood Bust : A larger-than-life depiction of the iconic actor and director which prompted Eastwood to send a personal appreciation letter: "Many thanks for the outstanding bronze sculpture you have created for me" … "Your gift is very generous and I appreciate the time you have devoted to such a project" … "P.S. I appreciate the volume of hair!!"

Also on display:

"The Hands of Horowitz" : A sculpted bust of Vladimir Horowitz , along with a set of his hands. Considered the greatest pianist of the 20 th century, the piece was so well-crafted that Horowitz's widow directed the Yale Music Library to purchase it for the Horowitz Archives.

: A sculpted bust of , along with a set of his hands. Considered the greatest pianist of the 20 century, the piece was so well-crafted that Horowitz's widow directed the Yale Music Library to purchase it for the Horowitz Archives. "Blessed Spirit" : A life-sized portrait of Patricia Dodd , former member of the John Curry Skating Company and British National Ladies Champion from 1969–1971. The sculpture was originally exhibited in New York's Central Park at the Wollman Skating Rink in 1992, and is now permanently displayed at the World Figure Skating Museum in Colorado Springs.

Other works by Dr. Taub are housed at the British National Skating Association, The Richard Grossman Burn Center in Los Angeles, the American Society of Plastic Surgery and Steinway Hall in NYC.

Inventor of the Mini iRoller®

In addition to being a skilled artist and sculptor, Dr. Taub is also a prolific inventor. Applying the same principle behind the sticky materials used to help hold and secure surgical instruments during various procedures, Dr. Taub invented the iRoller and Mini iRoller®, portable and compact reusable touch-screen cleaners for digital displays. Small enough to travel anywhere, the Mini iRoller® fits easily into a purse or automotive glovebox.

Some Mini iRoller® features include:

Removes fresh, greasy finger smudges, lint, facial powder and loose debris from any touch screen or smooth screen protector.

Sanitizes touch screens by removing bacteria as proven in laboratory studies.

Easy to clean. Simply run under warm tap water with a dab of liquid soap. Air dry after rinsing.

Reusable for months or years with proper use and care.

Easy-open case allows for convenient storage and transport.

The fluid-free mini iRoller® is suitable for touchscreens of all types — smart phones, e-readers, Kindles, iPads, iPods and GPS/car dashboard screens — and is currently available for purchase on Amazon.com. Customer reviews have been overwhelmingly positive for the Mini iRoller®:

"This actually works! It is surprisingly quick and easy to use. I feel like it's going to last for a long time … fits right into your pocket and after a few rolls, the job's done!" — C. L. Clancy

"These are great! I bought one for the GPS screen in my 2016 Chevy Tahoe and one for the screen in my 2016 Tesla Model X, and they are so convenient and handy … These work great on my iPhones, MacBook, and iPads too." — Ashni

About SKT Productions

Makers of reusable and liquid-free cleaners for a world where visual clarity and sanitization counts, SKT Productions offers a wide range of rolling products for the cleaning and maintenance of smart phones, digital display screens, analogue vinyl records, eyeglasses and film negatives. All cleaners are sanitizing, reusable, eco-friendly and economical. In addition, SKT Productions produces antigravity non-slip mats for use in the home, car, surgical facilities and on boats or yachts.

