Award-Winning Senior Living Developer and Operator Discovery Senior Living Announces Discovery Village At Sandhill Pre-Leasing Grand Opening

COLUMBIA, S.C., April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery Senior Living announces the pre-leasing grand opening of their newest senior living community Discovery Village At Sandhill, located at 440 Town Center Place in Columbia, S.C. The world-class, state-of-the-art, all-inclusive independent living community is now welcoming pre-leasing of their luxury apartment homes offering resort-style amenities, modern features and finishes, and award-winning lifestyle programs, including Sensations gourmet dining with table-side service, Celebrations activities and events, and Dimensions health and fitness as well as others. The leasing Preview Gallery will be open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Discovery Village At Sandhill's one-, two- and three-bedroom luxury apartment homes are the largest in the marketplace and feature a variety of magnificent floor plans to choose from. Most apartment homes have their own private patio or balcony, and the interiors offer the latest modern conveniences and designer finishes. From full-size kitchens with stainless steel appliances and quality wood cabinetry to elegant lighting fixtures and spacious walk-in closets (per plan), Discovery Village At Sandhill is unlike any other senior-living community in the area, providing residents with superior service at an exceptional value.

Chief Executive Officer of Discovery Senior Living Richard J. Hutchinson comments, "We are thrilled to fulfill a need in the Columbia market and create an active independent senior living experience like no other for our residents. We are proud to call Discovery Village At Sandhill our 49th community and look forward to being a part of the Sandhill neighborhood."

All Discovery Village At Sandhill residents will have exclusive access to the Grand Clubhouse offering resort-style amenities, a multi-functional activities and crafts center, professional beauty salon & spa with barber shop, fitness center with personalized training, an indoor heated pool with retractable doors, interior storage units, carports and attached garages.

Special charter member pricing and benefits to founding members who pre-lease before the community officially opens will be available on a limited basis, along with the financial security of a three-year rent-lock option.

About Discovery Senior Living

Founded by Thomas J. Harrison and Richard J. Hutchinson, Discovery Senior Living consists of a family of companies specializing in improving senior living services for America's aging population. With experience and a reputation that spans over 25 years, as well as an award-winning team of experts at the helm, Discovery Senior Living develops and manages an array of senior living community brands across Texas, Florida, the South, Mid Atlantic and Midwestern United States.

