Award-Winning Short Documentary, A Way Out, Takes Viewers Inside Safe House Project's Rapid Response to Help Child Trafficking Victims Escape & Find Freedom -- Now Streaming on Prime Video

Created in partnership with Good Agency and directed by Daniel Miller, the film follows a survivor's call for help from initial escape through placement in a vetted safe house and long-term care

WASHINGTON, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A Way Out, an award-winning short documentary highlighting the operational work of Safe House Project, a leading national anti-trafficking nonprofit, is now available to stream on Prime Video and Apple TV, starting today.

A Way Out is now streaming on AppleTV, Prime, YouTube and More.

Directed by Daniel Miller and created in partnership with Good Agency, the film follows the critical rapid-response pipeline that activates when a survivor calls for help — from the initial escape alongside law enforcement, and placement in a vetted safe house, to long-term care and ongoing support. A Way Out has been recognized with six Telly Awards and won Best Documentary and Diamond Globe Winner at the New York International Film Festival, for its creative craftsmanship and its storytelling on survivor resilience and anti-trafficking efforts.

At the heart of the film is the problem that co-founders Kristi Wells and Brittany Dunn built Safe House Project to solve: the critical window between the moment a survivor is identified and when they reach safe shelter. This gap, when left open, can force survivors back into danger. A Way Out shows how the organization closes that window, coordinates escape, secures vetted placement, and connects survivors to holistic care that restores identity through trauma recovery, education, and life-skills support.

Along with survivor services, Safe House Project also operates Simply Report, an AI-powered tool that turns everyday observations into actionable intelligence for law enforcement. It empowers the public, law enforcement and advocates to report suspected trafficking discreetly to mobilize a faster response. Free to use and available to anyone, it operates in more than 200 languages and evaluates every submission against a behavioral intelligence matrix of over 700 trafficking indicators. Victims identified through the platform are routed directly to Safe House Project's Survivor Support Team and its certified Safe Home Network for placement and sustained care.

Safe House Project, by the numbers:

2,644 survivors served in 2025 alone and has served more than 7,000 since 2020

served in 2025 alone and has served more than since 2020 A national network of more than 4,000 safe homes and service providers

550,000+ people trained to spot, report, and prevent trafficking

trained to spot, report, and prevent trafficking Simply Report receives and routes hundreds of tips per month and continues to grow

The team at Safe House Project says the film's recognition and distribution further emphasizes the power of these survivor stories. "Six Telly Awards is an extraordinary honor, but the real recognition belongs to the survivors, advocates, and experts who trusted us with their stories, and we're thrilled to share these stories with a larger audience," said Kristi Wells, CEO and Co-Founder of Safe House Project. "The voices of survivors are the heartbeat of this film. Our hope is that everyone who watches comes away knowing that when a survivor reaches out for help, a fast, coordinated response between law enforcement and victim services can change everything — and that all of us have a role in making safety and freedom a real possibility."

"It was such a joy and an honor to help create A Way Out because of the incredible true and ongoing story that it tells," said Daniel Miller, Director of the film. "Kristi, Brittany, and the whole Safe House Project team are the absolute real deal and are making a real impact in the fight against trafficking. I hope people walk away feeling equipped and inspired to draw a line in the sand, join in the fight, and see the hope that this film offers."

How to watch: A Way Out (22 minute runtime) streams on Prime Video and Apple TV beginning July 30, 2026. Film trailer is available here.

Note on content: A Way Out addresses human trafficking and may be difficult for some viewers.

About Safe House Project

Safe House Project is among the fastest-growing anti-trafficking nonprofits in the United States, building the infrastructure that links identification, survivor care, prosecution, and prevention. The organization served 2,644 survivors in 2025 and maintains a network of more than 4,000 safe homes and service providers nationwide. It was co-founded in 2017 by Kristi Wells and Brittany Dunn. Learn more at safehouseproject.org.

If you are a victim of trafficking, or you have knowledge of a trafficking situation, download the Simply Report app, visit www.SimplyReport.com, or call 1-833-5-BESAFE (1-833-523-7233).

About the Film

A Way Out (2026) is a six-time Telly Award-winning short documentary directed by Daniel Miller, created in partnership with Good Agency. Streaming on Prime Video and Apple TV beginning July 30, 2026.

MEDIA CONTACT:

For more information or inquiries, contact Megan Greuling at 704-900-3102 or [email protected]. Interviews with Kristi Wells and Brittany Dunn, screeners, and stills available on request.

SOURCE Safe House Project